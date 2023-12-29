Resolve to be a More Interesting Person in New Year

Entertain and educate family and friends by working any or all of the following facts into a conversation. Here’s when, how and what:

You’re eating at an Italian restaurant. While everyone is feeding their face, you ask: “Do you know the word for one strand of spaghetti?” Of course no one does. Okay, time to tell them, “Spaghetto. One strand of spaghetti is a spaghetto.”

You’re at a gathering of family and/or friends you haven’t seen since before the pandemic. Several of you have grown facial hair (hopefully, it’s some of the men) and you talk about how much easier it is not to shave. That’s your cue to ask: “Who was the last U.S. President to have facial hair?” Then you answer: “It was William Howard Taft and he left office in 1913. So, think about it, no POTUS in our lifetime has had a beard and/or mustache.”

When talk includes money... You can say, “The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) estimates there are 16 million flights a year.” Question to ask: “Approximately how much money in loose change is left on airplanes each year?” No one will come close to guessing. You’ll amaze your listeners by telling them, “$58 million dollars in change.” The next question is: How do you get a job cleaning airplanes?

While you’re talking about big bucks, you might want to let your listener(s) know that the world’s first billionaire was Standard Oil’s John D. Rockefeller in 1916.

A mnemonic is a series of letters or words to help us remember things. We all know HOMES for the Great Lakes: Huron, Ontario, Michigan, Erie, Superior. Share this mnemonic for remembering the 8 planets (without Pluto – it’s no longer considered a planet) in order of their distance from the sun: “My Very Eager Mother Just Served Us Nachos. That’s the way to remember Mars, Venus, Earth, Mercury Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune.” You just have to remember My Very Eager Mother Just Served Us Nachos.

If someone calls you “Honey’ or the subject of honey comes up, you can interest the listener with this fact: “Bees collect nectar and drink it. It’s kept in their stomach. Once they’re back at their hive, they regurgitate the nectar into the hive. In other words, honey is bee vomit.” You may not want to bring this up at the dinner table.

Talk about bugs...or if the subject of vacations comes up, join in with, “Wouldn’t it be great to go to a country that doesn’t have mosquitos or ticks?” Everyone will agree and wonder if there is such a place. That’s your cue to tell them, “Iceland has become a popular vacation spot maybe because it’s the only country in the world that doesn’t have mosquitos or ticks.” Incidentally, researchers found that drinking beer makes humans more attractive to mosquitos...but not if you’re in Iceland.

Tennis anyone? Once that subject is broached, you can add this probably-unknown fact: “Wimbledon is the only professional tennis court where you have to wear white to play because white doesn’t show sweat like a color does.”

Everyone is afraid of something. There are more than 500 named fears. Most are very rare (and interesting). For instance, arachibutyrophobia, the fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of your mouth. I don’t expect you to pronounce it, no less remember it. This one fear is pronounceable and may lead to an interesting conversation. The word is philemaphobia. It’s the fear of kissing. Depending on who is with you, you may want to prove that you don’t have that fear and that your name isn’t Phil.

We have all called company support numbers and have spoken to representatives with accents. We may be speaking to someone in India or the Philippines or New York. Our city is one of the most linguistically diverse places in the world. Once you’re finished hearing about everyone’s frustrating telephone experiences, remind them that there are over 800 spoken languages in New York City, so they may be talking to someone here.

All talked out? Ready to part company? Out come the cellphones to take photos to share on social media. Another fact for you to share: It is estimated that now more photos are taken every minute than were taken in the entire 19th century.

One last fact for you to spread around: The most popular birth month for American babies is August. That means conception was in December. We just passed December. Hope it was a happy holiday!