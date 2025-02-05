Several Hundred Protestors at Peaceful but Boisterous Anti-Trump Rally at City Hall

On the day after President Donald Trump called for the United States to take long term ownership of Gaza and possibly send in American troops, a peaceful but boisterous crowd of several hundred people gathered on Feb. 5 in City Hall Park in protest.

Cries of “Hands off Gaza,” were heard, but so were chants for many other causes from anti-tech, to anti-big business, to migrants rights to LBGTQ+ rights to wondering why an unelected tech “advisor” is getting access to confidential government info. And while the biting wind did not call forth any memories of the long ago summer of love, there was at least one couple reminding everyone to love one another.

Some clearly hope the rally on a bitterly cold February day with the temperature hoovering in the mid-20s was the start of something bigger.

Carl Dix, a New York rep for Revcom, said that “Silence is complicity. We are running every day, taking on this fascism.” He said the Trump regime through executive orders is working to “ethnically cleanse non-white immigrants, erase trans people, seize territories, accelerate environmental destruction, and more.”

”We need a revoltion, nothing less,” he said.

One crowd cheerleader who would give his name only as “Joe” held a sign that read, “No Tech Takeover” and led a rousing chant of “We the people will never be defeated.” But looking around the crowd, he conceded, “It’s gotta be bigger.”

A woman in a green puffer jacket held a hand made sign over her head that had crossed out words for Of Trump/By Musk/For the Rich. and replaced them with “The People/The People/The People.” “I’m very worried about what is happening in our government,” said Caroline Stephenson, who lives in Gramercy Park.

Diana, with a STOP THE COUP sign was worried about tech billionaire Elon Musk. “An unelected man is taking control of our personal data.”

James Agard, a bartender at the Twelfth St. Ale House in the East Village added a little humor to the protest. He held up a home made sign that read: “GOODBYE DEMOCRACY/HELLO CHEAP EGGS!! OH...WAIT” He said he came because he wanted to “stand up to tyranny” and he acknowledged, “it’s better than sitting at home being angry. You gotta try.”

Lee Anne G-Browley was concerned about the mass deportation of migrants that Trump had vowed to undertake and was dispensing resistance and legal advice. “If ICE comes, resist. “Resist! Resist!,” she extorted the crowd.

Emma, a student at NYU was among only a handful of young people in the crowd. when asked what her friends to the protest, she said: “Everything. To protect trans rights, to protect migrant rights. These are the people I love.”

Toward the back of the crowd, Alexander Thornton stood with a friend and held a sign that read simply “Luke 12: 2-3.

The Biblical verse refers to hypocrisy and warns that words spoken in secret will be revealed in time. “Therefore, whatever you have said in the dark will be heard in the light, and what you have whispered in an ear in private rooms will be proclaimed on the housetops.”

His companion, Lena Nowak-Laird, a philosophy professor at the New School, said she came to the rally to show “love and kindness and the need for it. And to protect our neighbors.’

There was a contingent of NYPD officers who were ringing the outskirts of City Hall Park, but stayed away from the protestors. There was a commandeered MTA bus where in some past protests such a bus had been used to bring detained protestors to 1 Police Plaza for booking. But on this day, the bus was empty. “It’s been pretty quite so far,” said one deputy chief.

The crowd struck up a cheer, “Deport Elon Musk! Deport Elon Musk! And at another point, “Feed the Poor. Eat the Rich.” or “Hands off Gaza!

Elliot J. Cohen said he was a longtime LBGTQ+ activist who had been active in protests through the late 60s, 70s and 80s.

”I came down here today to add my body to the rally, because I can,” said Cohen.“This is not a one day rally. It is going to be a long fight.”