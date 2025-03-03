The Alarming Rise of Antisemitism

Antisemitism is endemic and will not be entirely eradicated at any time. It serves a different need for different people who seek an outlet to satisfy their self-engendered erroneous beliefs and perceptions, and need someone to blame to satiate those needs for a variety of reasons; the Jews served as a convenient target.

However, there are other factors contributing to the rise of antisemitism, which is adversely affecting Jews regardless of where they live. Its recent surge is primarily attributed to Israel’s devastating retaliatory war against Hamas in Gaza and the continuing brutality of the occupation in the West Bank.

There is no escaping the alarming evidence that the rise of antisemitism will continue to escalate as long as the suppression of the Palestinians persists, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s fanatic government is still in power, and the absence of a solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict continues. Israel’s reputation will increasingly be morally stained, and world Jewry will endure the terrible consequences of Israel’s treatment of the Palestinians, which has emboldened antisemites to stalk, threaten, and attack individual Jews and Jewish institutions.

The Root Causes of Anti-Semitism

In examining the root causes of antisemitism, it is important to put in context the degree to which it has risen due to the continuing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and how it shaped the mindset of the anti-Semites. Antisemitism can be traced back to ancient times, predating Christianity, and it has evolved to fit different historical circumstances, from religious persecution to racial theories and anti-Zionist sentiments.

Several key factors contribute to the persistence of antisemitism, including:

Religious Tensions: The belief that Jews were responsible for Jesus’s crucifixion, known as the deicide charge, became a cornerstone of Christian antisemitism. It intensified significantly with the rise of Christianity in Europe, partly due to religious differences and anti-Jewish narratives as a minority religion in Christian Europe. In addition, Jews have often served as scapegoats for societal problems, accusing them of various calamities and tragedies throughout history.

Conspiracy theories: The ideas that Jews control governments, banks, and media have perpetuated negative stereotypes; the Jews are frequently seen as outsiders, culturally different, and hence unfit to be an integral part of the mainstream of the Christians’ sociocultural milieu. Finally, as Jean-Paul Sartre put it, “The anti‐Semite has chosen hate because hate is a faith; at the outset, he has chosen to devaluate words and reasons.”

In recent years, there has been a significant surge in antisemitic incidents worldwide, attributed to several factors. Political tensions have precipitated the rise of extremism, both from the far right and the far left. White supremacists have become increasingly visible and vocal, blaming the Jews for their failings. Social media platforms have enabled the spread of antisemitic hate speech, and the white supremacist and antisemitic chant, “The Jews will not replace us,” which was used broadly during the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has gained widespread traction. It is deeply rooted in the “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory, which has a long and ugly history of antisemitism.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict often triggers spikes in antisemitic incidents globally and has played directly into the hands of antisemites. By most accounts, Israel’s brutal occupation of the West Bank and Israel’s retaliatory war in Gaza inflicted horrific death and destruction. Critics deem the war as being disproportionate, driven by revenge and intense hatred of the Palestinians, which is embedded in the Israeli psyche.

Antisemites use legitimate criticism of the Israeli government’s actions as a cover for their hatred, maintaining that although the Jews outwardly exhibit moral values, such as caring, compassion, and the sanctity of life, inwardly they are malevolent, vindictive, and exploitative, and that Israel’s ruthless treatment of the Palestinians offers a clear manifestation of all Jews’ true nature.

Moreover, Israel’s onslaught on Gaza and especially its deliberate deprivation of the Palestinians from receiving lifesaving aid further strengthened Hamas’s narrative that Israel is seeking to rid Israel of the Palestinians by violence, oppression, and intimidation, forcing them to flee their land. Statements made by members of the Israeli government calling for annexing the West Bank and cheering President Trump exiling the Palestinians from Gaza only validated Hamas’s public discourse, serving as further fuel for antisemites.

The steep rise of antisemitism has affected Jews around the world to a degree unseen since the rise of Nazi Germany. According to a new report published by the World Zionist Organization and the Jewish Agency for Israel, 2024 saw a 340 percent increase in antisemitic incidents worldwide compared with 2022, in what the authors deemed a “peak year” for antisemitism.

The Anti-Defamation League likewise reported that antisemitic incidents from October 2023 to Sept. 24, 2024, increased by 200 percent compared with the previous year. In the year before Oct. 7, 2023, there were 3,325 antisemitic incidents; in the year following, from Oct. 7, 2023, to Sept. 24, 2024, there were over 10,000 incidents, ranging from verbal or written harassment to vandalism and physical assault, attacks on synagogues, and violence in schools and universities, aided by the pervasive use of social media.

Every time there’s an incident, Netanyahu and his clique point out the rise of antisemitism, ignoring the fact that they are precipitating it. Cynically, Netanyahu exploits these incidents to encourage more Jews to make Aliyah (emigration to Israel), which is the height of hypocrisy.

While Israel was created to provide a deep sense of security and protection to all diaspora Jews and offer a haven for those who want to make Israel their home, Israel has ironically become a liability rather than an asset for diaspora Jews. The growing alienation of Jews from Israel is a sad manifestation of Israel’s failure to live up to its founders’ vision, buried now under the remains of shattered dreams that so many Jews have perished trying to preserve.

Over the centuries, the Jews have been able to overcome repeated antisemitic assaults but were able to rise to the challenges and find salvation out of the adversities they encountered. They endured because defending human rights and adhering to moral values were fundamental to their survival. The concern today is that the Netanyahu-led government has forsaken these values and betrayed the very moral principles that have shielded Jews throughout the centuries.Jews and non-Jews alike who are concerned and dismayed by the rise of antisemitism must face the unmitigated reality that the Palestinians exist and will continue to exist no matter what Israel says or does.

As long as Israel refuses to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict with the Palestinians, antisemitism will continue to escalate to the detriment of both Israel and Diaspora Jews.

Dr. Alon Ben-Meir is a professor of international relations at the Center for Global Affairs at NYU. He teaches courses on international negotiation and Middle Eastern studies.