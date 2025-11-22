Big Apple Circus Returns to Lincoln Center, Brings New Flourish to Golden Era

New York is a city that thrives on comebacks, and this fall, one of its most beloved traditions is sweeping back into Lincoln Center with more style, heart, humor, and high-flying thrills than ever. The Big Big Apple returns through Jan. 4, with its newest production, “The World’s Best Under Our Big Top.”

“This season is truly special,” producer Joe Gold says. “We’ve crafted a show that nods to the golden age of circus while pushing the art forward. We want audiences to feel connected, inspired, and fully immersed in what humans are capable of achieving.” And that’s exactly what unfolds beneath the iconic one-ring Big Top.

From the moment the lights shift and the music swells, the audience is transported into a world alive with international talent. The energy skyrockets when the legendary Bingo Troupe from Kyiv hits the ring. They move with a cinematic intensity—bold choreography, dramatic formations that feel like a live-action blockbuster, but with a soulful tenderness you don’t expect in an acrobatic act. “Our act is a synergy of strong choreography, dangerous tricks, wonderful music, and beautiful costumes,” explains Daria Ruda, who performs with captivating precision.

Fellow troupe member Katerina Sahaidak adds, “We train to feel each other’s energy. Trust is everything.” Their dream of performing in New York isn’t lost on them. “New York has always been my childhood dream,” Daria says. “I am proud to bring our performance to Manhattan.”

From there, the Big Top becomes a playground of talent from every corner of the world. High above the ring, the seventh-generation Nicolodi Brothers, Dylan and James, soar with a level of trust only siblings could share. They move like mirrored reflections—fast, fearless, and flawlessly synchronized.

“When I fly, I feel such adrenaline that it becomes a feeling of freedom,” James Nicolodi tells us. Their training, they say, is relentless. “We train two times a day and try not to skip,” Dylan Nicolodi explains. “Our lives depend on each other. I love my brother.”

Their pre-show rituals reveal just how deeply their bond runs. “Dylan does the cross sign three times to have a blessing from the heaven, while I recite all the tricks we’re going to do onstage. Doing that, I feel calm,” James shares. It’s both breathtaking and unexpectedly emotional—a family legacy lived out in real time.

Then there’s the warm, mischievous presence of Johnny Rico, a third-generation clown. But don’t think old-school slapstick—Johnny brings a modern, stylish spin to the ring.

“My clown is a traditional yet modern character—shy, but he unintentionally ends up performing magic, juggling, acrobatics, dancing, singing,” he explains. His training is serious, even meditative. “Staying physically and mentally fit is essential. And the time I put on my makeup is my ritual.” He embraces whatever happens live: “The clown has the power to transform tragedy into a smile.” If there were a Tony Award for grace under pressure, he’d get it.

And then the entire tent seems to collectively hold its breath as the Flying Maluendas take the stage—or rather, the sky. This seventh-generation Chilean family treats altitude like a stage.

“It is an act with a lot of synchronization, trust, and unique art when performing pirouettes at 12 meters high,” says Gaston Maluenda. Their showstopper, the quadruple somersault, is the kind of risk you can feel in your spine. Yet they make it look effortless, as if flying were something they were simply born knowing how to do. “We want the audience to feel adrenaline and excitement,” Gaston says. Mission accomplished.

The global tapestry of performers also includes the astonishing Bone Breakers from Guinea, whose contortion seems almost superhuman; the daring Kung Fu Boys, whose martial arts sequences flash by like lightning and include balancing acts that seem impossible; the beloved Olate Family and their joy-powered performing pups; and many more who join forces to make this year’s show as eclectic as New York itself.

Founders and longtime stewards of the circus, like Paul Binder, say the show has something no algorithm can imitate. “The fans’ reaction hasn’t changed,” he shares. “That’s what makes it stand out as a special show.” And indeed, there’s something grounding, refreshing, almost cathartic about watching performers risk, trust, laugh, and shine without screens, edits, or do-overs.

Everything about this year’s Big Apple Circus feels intimate, emotional, and deeply human—from the performers’ personal rituals to the families who have passed their craft through generations, to the audiences who sit less than 50 feet from the action. The experience even starts before the show now, thanks to the VIP tent, where guests can savor holiday treats and curated extras that make the evening feel like a full-night escape rather than just a performance.

Producer Joe Gold sums it up best: “This show is about human achievement—not props or sets. It’s about the talent, the trust, and the joy that unfolds in real time.” For him, the circus still evokes everything magical from childhood: “The tent, the cotton candy smell, the music. . . . It all brings me back.”

And that’s exactly what Big Apple Circus does so well—it brings us back. Back to wonder. Back to awe. Back to feeling alive in a way only New York’s most timeless spectacles can. This holiday season, the circus isn’t just returning home. It’s inviting you to rediscover the thrill of being there, eyes wide, heart open, swept up in the extraordinary.