California Girl Zendaya Now a NYC Icon at Madame Tussauds in Times Square

She’s Oakland-born and a former Disney Channel star who played Rocky Blue in the sitcom Shake It Up, but now at 29 years old, Zendaya is officially a New York City icon. On Jan. 7, her own wax figure went on display at Madame Tussauds in Times Square.

The figure stands tall, inspired by the look she wore to the Dune: Part Two fan event in Mexico City.

“Zendaya has earned her place among today’s most recognizable and respected stars,” said Tiago Mogadouro, general manager of Madame Tussauds New York. Her films have grossed $3.9 billion worldwide and she’s the winner of two Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award. In 2022, she was named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time

“This figure is a tribute to her lasting impact on both entertainment and fashion,” said Mogadouro.

Zendaya’s arrival as a megastar is the realization of a lifelong dream. “I knew I wanted to be an entertainer,” she wrote in her 2013 memoir, Between U and Me. “I could see myself singing and dancing in front of millions of people.”

Much like her rise from the young actor who played locally in Shakespeare plays while still in middle school to becoming a teen star, the lifelike wax figure was the result of a meticulous years-long process. Creation of each wax figure involves more than 20 highly skilled artists.

Her Dune: Part Two-inspired appearance includes a charcoal gray turtleneck crop top with dramatic shoulder cutouts paired with a high-waisted leather skirt featuring a thigh-high slit.

The confident pose with a hand on her hip, short hair slicked back, and subtle makeup serves as a reminder that Zendaya, wax or real life, was born to model.

“Red-carpet poise, star power on display, Zendaya’s newest figure has entered the spotlight at Madame Tussauds New York. Stop by this awards season and see her shine up close ✨,” Madame Tussauds posted on its official Instagram page.

Madame Tussauds selects celebrities for new wax figures through a committee that analyzes pop culture trends, social media buzz, box office success, and visitor feedback. The New York location prioritizes global icons tied to American entertainment and events like awards seasons for high visitor engagement.

Typically, the New York museum adds 10 to 20 new figures annually, varying with major campaigns and cultural moments to keep the collection of 200-plus figures fresh.

When a celebrity’s relevance fades, due to limited space, figures are retired from display , stored in archives for potential re-use in tours or other venues, repurposed with updates like new outfits, or re-sculpted to reflect changes.

Permanent removal or discarding is rare and occurs only for severe damage from vandalism or disasters, decided by management based on condition, relevance, and operational needs. Mogadouro said the museum favors archiving over destruction.

Founded in 1835 by Marie Tussaud, a French wax sculptor who apprenticed in anatomical modeling and created death masks of French Revolution figures, the museum is about 191 years old, with its selection process evolving from historical and morbid figures to data-driven choices of modern pop icons amid changing celebrity culture.

The Jan. 7 unveiling in New York marks the 10th time Zendaya’s wax figure has been exhibited in a Tussaud museum, which has over two dozen outlets globally.

With its highly realistic design, including her engagement ring from her fellow Spider-Man co-star, Tom Holland, the occasion is made even more special.

The new Zendaya wax figure is more than just an attraction—it’s a hall of fame tribute of sorts.

The museum’s New York City location, arguably the most prestigious among Madame Tussauds venues, has cemented Zendaya as one of the A-list stars in its collection.

Though she was a child star, most of Zendaya’s adult work has been in supporting roles, with notable additions including Chani in Dune, Michelle “MJ” Jones in Spider-Man, and the voice of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

Her fame will get a giant jolt later this year with the release of Dune: Messiah and a fourth Marvel Cinematic Universe Spider-Man film. She is currently recording for the character Felicia in the long-awaited Shrek 5.

The projects she has in store have prompted Entertainment Weekly, to declare that 2026 is the year of Zendaya.

Madame Tussauds New York spans more than 85,000 square feet of interactive entertainment; among other A-list wax figures currently showcased in Times Square are Matthew McConaughey, Harry Styles, and Megan Thee Stallion.

“Madame Tussauds began as a kind of living newspaper, bringing figures from the headlines to the public,” said Brittany Williams, senior communications manager, Merlin Entertainment. “Today, celebrity news is globally accessible online, but Madame Tussauds is the only place guests can stand side-by-side and interact with their favorite stars. Our choice of figures reflects who our visitors want to see.”