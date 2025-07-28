Camp Broadway: Where Kids Learn the Ins and Outs of the Great White Way

It is considered Broadway’s original destination for theater-loving kids. Yes, Camp Broadway—now in its 30th year—has just completed another week in New York. Co-founded by Susan Lee, longtime theater professional (everything from being Yul Brynner’s advance person to an executive with the Nederlander Organization), this one is not about making future stars but about creating appreciation for all the work that ends up onstage.

Camp Broadway has done a lot over the years. “We were the first within the Broadway industry to make the world of theater accessible, to provide kids to really get a sense of what that world is,” says Lee. “We were also the first program to do pre-show workshops for kids, develop school curriculums for students, and were even the inspiration for the National High School Theatre Awards (also known as the Jimmy Awards after Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander).

Lee’s co-visionary, producer Dori Berenstein, adds, “I meet Camp Broadway alums all the time. Some have soared to incredible heights as Broadway performers, visionary creators, and influential producers. Others are avid theatergoers. They all tell me about how Camp Broadway was a joyous, life-changing experience that cemented their deep love of theater forever. Mission accomplished! “

Bernstein’s daughter, Sammi Cannold, became a director. Other alums include Ali Stroker, who was welcomed as a youngster–with her wheelchair (and eventually went on to win a Tony), stage and TV star Adam Kantor, and Frank DiLello, who took his passion to local television, becoming host of NY 1’s “On Stage.”

Camp Broadway is considered a “crash course” for youngsters to interact with people “in the biz.” The skill levels they achieve over five days help to build confidence, hone presentation skills, and discover their own unique talents, on and off stage. “We pre-dated the Internet,” says Lee, “so it’s more important than ever for them to learn the ability to communicate, both in voice and body. These are skills that are not going to be replaced by AI.”

Within the five days, Camp Broadway offers a pair of creative programs: Mainstage (ages 10-17) and Shining Stars (age 7-9). Held at Pearl Studios near the Broadway theater district, Mainstage features vocal performance workshops, dancing, acting, stagecraft, and masterclasses with a finale showcase at Symphony Space. Shining Stars emphasizes creativity, collaboration, and crafts. Professional theater artists teach classes in singing, dancing, storytelling, and visual arts, and the week culminates in a showcase for family and friends.

While New York is the focal point, other Camp Broadways have opened in Las Vegas, in Tempe, Arizona, as well as one in Indonesia. Yes, word has spread. “It’s about how to create opportunities, and we’re a great first experience,” says Lee. “We have all professionals who work with us, to help the campers begin to see where they may fit. Maybe as performers, maybe in the wardrobe department, maybe as stagehands, maybe as journalists.” The campers performed Peter Pan and Catch Me If You Can. Camp Broadway’s field trip to Times Square included watching a performance of Boop! at the Broadhurst Theatre.

An intense week such as this can seem like a lot for kids, but it’s an experience they likely won’t forget and may even change their lives. “It’s remarkable how much they can learn in five days,” says Lee. “Our tagline is ‘Develop your character,’ and it’s literal and figurative.” And they now come from near and far, from 48 states and six countries. “Families use it as a great reason to come to New York to visit museums and see shows,” she says.

By now, with recent books like The Brain on Art and PBS’s series on the arts in schools, the ripple effects of a child’s introduction to the arts are well documented. But Susan Lee still doesn’t feel the industry itself has played a big enough role.

“We need every theater to have an outreach program for young audiences,” she says. “Even theater teachers haven’t been given enough praise. You need to provide a pathway for these kids to find their way to the art. There are many creative ways to make the arts accessible. And we have a unique role to play.”

Camp Broadway continues to play that role; offering young people a way to make new friends; learn to tell stories, express feelings; and possibly find a passion that will land them on larger stages.

Michele Willens “Stage Right or Not” airs weekly on Robinhoodradio.