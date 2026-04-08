“Corned Beef” Play Orders Up Humor in Off-Broadway Debut

A Jew and an Irishman walk into a New York deli.

It’s not a joke, but the makings of a new play called “Corned Beef (And Other Arguments)” coming on April 23 to Theater For the New City, a leading off-off-Broadway theater since 1971.

With set design by Olivia Taylor and lighting by Zoe Tevyaw, Sofia Pastena directs this darkly hilarious yet heartfelt show written and performed by Robyn Kimmel, who currently works at Late Night with Seth Meyers, and Brian Martin, who appears on stage regularly with his sketch group, Alternative Medicine.

The modern-day Stiller and Meara, who met while members of the same comedy troupe, credit their collaborative success to having a similar sense of humor and work ethic, which is balanced out by having different writing strengths. Kimmel says, “We both have the intention of making this the best we can.”

They both also acknowledge Pastena’s directorial contribution. “It’s been absolutely wonderful in rehearsal where Sophia’s interpreted a line in a way that I never would have expected,” says Kimmel. “ We’ve been with this script for over a year, so to have fresh eyes be part of the process has been just such a joy. She’s brought so many discoveries to the piece.”

Their characters, Ruth, a Jewish immigrant from a European shtetl, and Phineas, a down-on-his-luck Irishman, have both left everything behind in pursuit of the American Dream.

The immigrants board the same ship headed to 1890s Ellis Island, not realizing they’ve each been tricked into buying the deed to the same building where they’d planned, independently, to open a deli, both with their own proprietary recipes for corned beef. “The general origin of where corned beef came from is a very muddled history, depending on who you ask,” says Martin.

Realizing they’ve been duped is where their real beef begins as the couple decides to make a go of co-ownership.

Despite having similar aspirations, Ruth and Phineas argue incessantly, each showing off a biting satirical wit. But as with many opposites-attract relationships, their story explores tender moments that fuel an unlikely friendship between strangers in a strange land wanting desperately to belong, while trying to shed generational anxiety and relying on what seems like the only thing they have: a sense of humor.

Both Martin and Kimmel hope the takeaway for the audience is that we all have a lot more in common than we do differences.

That’s one of the reasons they chose the Jewish and Irish Catholic experience of coming to the place where the streets were supposedly paved with gold, as these are their respective backgrounds, from which they drew inspiration.

The interesting thing about the story, says Kimmel, “is finding the similarities between the two communities. There’s just a lot of inherent anxiety within both, and so that is something we explore in the play, and how they interact with each other.

There was general research done about the time period, but she adds, “This is inspired by people in our own families, so a lot of my research has been asking family members for stories about my past.”

Ruth is inspired loosely by her feisty great-grandmother. “There are definitely parts of her journey to America, her grit and perseverance in trying to find new, different ways to find success.”

Of Phineas, Martin, who hails from the Emerald Isle, says, “The character is an amalgamation of people in my own life, but also these very colorful local characters you’d meet if you were to visit Ireland, ones who’ve never left their tiny rural Irish village.” He liked exploring the fun in how that type of person would react to the challenges of an emerging “no Irish need apply” New York City.

Of both characters, Martin says, “This is that classic immigrant story of success, no matter the cost. They both have a deep desire to do better, have their own personal motivations, and are willing to chase the dream no matter what. They have hope.”

This is relevant to 2026 audiences because, he continues, “No matter the year, New York is still attracting people chasing dreams and who are willing to risk it all to make those happen.”

“Corned Beef (And Other Arguments)” will be performed from April 23-May 10. Theater For the New City, located at 155 1st Ave, New York, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20 (Students and Seniors $15) and can be purchased at https://theaterforthenewcity.net/shows/corned-beef-and-other-arguments/.

Lorraine Duffy Merkl is the author of the novel “The Last Single Woman In New York City.”