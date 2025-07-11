Music in the Park: Enjoy an Afternoon of Jazz by Lincoln Center for Free!

For the rest of the summer, you can enjoy free outdoor jazz concerts every Wednesday afternoon.

The Lincoln Square BID, a local not-for-profit aimed at improving the quality of life in the neighborhood, is running its fourth season of the Summer Jazz Sensation. Every Wednesday from 12 to 1:30 p.m., esteemed local and international jazz artists perform in Dante Park, on the corner of West 64th St. at the crossroads of Broadway and Columbus.

“We want to make the neighborhood clean, safe, and beautiful,” said Ralph Memoli, executive vp of the Lincoln Square BID in an interview with Straus News following the performance by singer Kathryn Farmer on July 9. “Then there’s the fun stuff, like music and food. Our main goal is to create neighborhood connections and foster a sense of community.”

Listeners of all kinds—locals, tourists, elderly, teens, and babies and dogs (though they probably didn’t have a say in the matter), enjoyed the hour and a half of swing, samba, and blues. “The proof is in the pudding,” Memoli said, as he laughed about whether the concerts have been successful or not. Lush trees and some red umbrellas provided much-needed shade, and Lincoln Center, the iconic destination for performing arts, stood stoically a block away, quietly absorbing the sweet melodies.

“Along with jazz, we try to bring commerce and culture, and promote local businesses.” This week, it was a plant-based local restaurant called Le Botaniste. “I told you they were good,” Memoli said as I tried a falafel sample from Le Botaniste. Halfway through the setlist, The West Side Y hosted a gentle stretch that got everyone working off their lunch.

With such popularity, the greatest challenge Lincoln Square BID faces has been the weather. From the heat or rain, both of which have been prominent this summer, the not-for-profit reserves Friday as its backup day. When an earlier event was moved due to weather, the loyal crowd of jazz-goers came out in full bloom, and the only challenge was ‘finding a seat for everyone,’ the opposite of what you might expect on a rainy day.

Susan Hinkson, a new neighbor to the Upper West Side, is a longtime lover of jazz. “I’ve seen them set up, but this is my first time experiencing the concert.” Enjoying the songs, she told me how she sings jazz herself, has music on Spotify, and will even perform this autumn. “After a long time of sitting behind desks, this will be a new endeavor.”

At the July 9 concert, listeners watched acclaimed jazz and R&B vocalist Kathryn Farmer perform, along with a band consisting of a drummer, bassist, pianist, and saxophonist. Farmer, who grew up in Greenburgh, spent her childhood enveloped in Jazz. “My father had lots of jazz records, but I didn’t realize until later how good they were,” she told Straus News in an interview between sets. With an exceptional 4.5 octave range, Farmer graduated from the New England Conservatory and performed with greats like Santi Debriano, Jimmy Smith, and Lester Bowie. (She also learned to play the organ, though there was no organ in the park today.)

As Farmer’s crystal clear vocals sparkled in classics like “Come Rain or Come Shine, and “Hit the Road Jack,” folks danced on the small stage, couples held hands and swayed gently with the cozy old tunes, and others, just stopping for a bite to eat, were graced with a show at lunchtime. A statue of Italian poet Dante Alighieri, for whom the park is named, watched over the scene from behind the band.

”I like to dance, if you haven’t realized. The minute the music starts, I’m dancing,” Farmer wove into the intro of a groovy song.

Farmer has spent the last few months performing across Bangkok and Tokyo, but still understands the value in a local concert on the city streets. “I love this venue, it brings music to people, especially elderly people, it’s wonderful.” Like most of the watchers, Farmer is a NYC local, too. “I’ll be coming back just to watch.”

Jack, a neighborhood resident, has been coming to the event for years and is particularly drawn to the lyrics. “I like coming for the vocalists,” he said. As a trumpeter, he’s performed all across the city—the American Legion in Brooklyn, Columbia University, later at Lehman College, and now he enjoys summer jazz with his community.

The lineup of performers is Svetlana & The New York Collective on July 23, Trumpet Summit One: James Zollar with John Bailey and Kalí Rodríguez-Peña on July 30, Carla Cook and Friends on August 6, Jeremy Carlstedt on August 13, Tenor Madness featuring Jason Marshall and Keith Loftis on August 20, Emily Braden Quartet on August 27, Person2Person featuring Eric and Houston Person on September 3, Lucy Yeghiazaryan Trio on September 10, and Bobby Harden on September 17.

In its mission to bring culture and connections to Lincoln Square, Lincoln Square BID has clearly been successful. Once a week at noon, you can enjoy tasty food, listen to spirited music, and meet thoughtful people. Throughout its history, jazz has always had a way of uniting people, and it continues to do so for an hour and a half every Wednesday this summer.

Jazz performances run from June 25 to September 17, from Noon to 1:30 p.m. in Dante Park.