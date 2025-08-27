Performance of “Pericles” Coming to St. John The Divine

A performance of Shakespeare’s “Pericles” is coming to The Cathedral of St. John the Divine, courtesy of The Public Theater, from August 29 to September 2. It will come complete with music and lyrics by Troy Anthony, choreography by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, and direction by Carl Cofield. It will be a free production–tickets are not being handed out, and seats will go to those who arrive early.

The Public Theater is describing the play, which literary scholars regard as only partially written by Shakespeare (and otherwise written by his contemporary George Wilkins), as “the Bard’s epic about losing and re-discovering faith.” They say that it will be notably “inspired by Gospel music and the rousing power of the Black church.”

According to the theater, the equity cast of the play will be as follows: “Denée Benton (Thaisa), Ato Blankson-Wood (Pericles), Lori Brown-Niang (Bawd), Kenneth Collins (Simonides), Allyson Kaye Daniel (Understudy Gower/Thaisa/Diana), Amina Faye (Marina), Joel Frost (Cleon), Debra Harewood (Helicanus), Crystal Lucas-Perry (Gower), Erika Myers (Dionyza), Alex Newell (Diana), and Stephen Scott Wormley (Understudy Pericles).”

“They are joined by 100 Public Works community members from all five boroughs and cameo groups Alpha Phi Alpha, St. John the Divine organist Daniel Ficarri,EMERGE125, Haitian Women for Haitian Refugees, Khasso Arts, and The Marching Cobras,” a press release adds.