Romeo, Juliet & the Great Central Park Ticket Quest

There is something wonderfully New York about setting an alarm for the middle of the night, packing snacks like you are going camping, and heading to Central Park for the chance to score free tickets to Shakespeare in the Park.

In 2026, the beloved tradition continues at the newly revitalized Delacorte Theater with Romeo & Juliet, running May 22 through June 28, directed by Saheem Ali, with Daniel Bravo Hernández as Romeo and Ra’Mya Latiah Aikens as Juliet.

The Public Theater’s production includes Spanish translations by Alfredo Michel Modenessi and reimagines Shakespeare’s legendary lovers in a vibrant multicultural New York landscape where love crosses language, family, culture and fate. On any given night beneath the stars, surrounded by picnics, applause and the skyline peeking through the trees, you might even witness a proposal or a wedding among audience members swept up in the romance of the evening.

For longtime fans, the line is never just a line. It is a ritual, a reunion, a picnic, a patience test, a people watching parade and sometimes a love story of its own. Since Joseph Papp founded the tradition of free Shakespeare for the people in 1954, the idea has remained deliciously democratic. Papp first staged performances on a flatbed truck that traveled through New York City parks before the productions found a permanent home in Central Park.

The dream was radical at the time: great theater should belong to everyone, not just those who could afford orchestra seats. By 1962, the Delacorte Theater opened in Central Park as the permanent home for Shakespeare in the Park.

Over the decades, generations of New Yorkers have passed through those famous gates. Future Hollywood legends and Broadway royalty stood on the Delacorte stage long before becoming household names. Productions starring Meryl Streep, Denzel Washington, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Anne Hathaway, Al Pacino and James Earl Jones became part of New York theater lore. For many audiences, their first brush with greatness came free of charge on a summer evening while sitting shoulder to shoulder with strangers beneath the trees.

The line itself has become a kind of living New York institution. Stories of overnight campers, rainstorms, celebrity sightings and spontaneous friendships have circulated for decades. During the 1970s and 1980s, seasoned line veterans arrived with beach chairs, card games and coolers prepared for marathon waits. In recent years, technology has transformed the process with digital lotteries and online access, but the old school pilgrimage to Central Park remains a badge of honor among theater lovers who believe earning the ticket is part of the magic.

Daphne Gregory-Thomas and Dean Thomas have been sitting in the line for 30 years and have given the experience its perfect name: “line joy.” Recently retired to Kennebunk, Maine after years on the Upper West Side, they still return to the city monthly for theater, readings and friends.

“It’s as important to us as the play,” they said. “Over the years we’ve met people from so many places and still keep in touch with some. This is the way Shakespeare would want it. It’s always about the people.” This year they arrived at 5:30 a.m., later than in years past, and found less ticket anxiety but just as much conversation. They reminisced about board games, bridge tournaments, blow up beds, hammocks, folding tables with tablecloths and candelabras. Their one firm rule remains sacred: no cutting. They jokingly nominate offenders as “line felons.” For them, Shakespeare in the Park is not simply theater. It is community, memory and hope.

That mixture of devotion and comedy is exactly why this coveted free ticket feels priceless. William Curtis knows the sacrifice well. Last year, he tried three days in a row. First, he woke at 4:45 a.m. and missed the cutoff by three people. The next day, he arrived even earlier and still failed. Finally, he showed up at 2:30 a.m. loaded with the extended Lord of the Rings trilogy on his iPad and LSAT materials. Success arrived, followed by heartbreak. The evening performance was rained out after a long delay. “The cast came out to sing an apology song which was cool in its own right,” he said. This year, arriving at 7 a.m. felt almost glamorous. “I’m excited to now see my first show tonight!”

Jill Hersh, originally from Philadelphia and now living in North Jersey, had seen Shakespeare in the Park only once before, when she attended Hair in 2008. Back then, she waited for hours in the rain. This year, she arrived at 11:35 a.m. and waited only 25 minutes in the sunshine. “This year’s ticket experience was extremely fast, convenient and positive,” she said. “The staff members were very friendly and helpful.” Hersh and a friend lounged on a picnic blanket, ate snacks and people watched before spending the afternoon by the boat pond, Sheep Meadow and Belvedere Castle.

“A true NYC experience,” she called it. Later that evening, they returned to the Delacorte for the performance. She described Romeo & Juliet as “non traditional and extremely well staged,” praising the actors, costumes, lighting and direction. “Go see this play,” she said. “You will love it.”

Trixie Kioko-Kamps, a New Jersey midwife, has made Shakespeare in the Park a tradition with her best friend of 24 years for the last eight years. “We’ve always stood or sat in line for the tickets, which for us is part of this quintessential experience,” she said. This year, because her best friend recently had a baby Trixie stood in line on her behalf. Her group played chess, read books and played the card game Spit. “It was such a simple joy,” she said.

After getting tickets at noon, they ate lunch, took naps and returned for a picnic on the lawn before the show. Quoting a favorite saying from high school, she reflected, “If you can spend a perfectly useless afternoon in a perfectly useless manner, you have learned how to live.”

The line now has competition from digital options, including TodayTix lottery access, in person lotteries and borough distributions, along with same day Central Park distribution at noon. Each person is eligible for up to two tickets while supplies last. Jon-Michael Durkin, an Upper West Sider who works in technology, secured opening preview tickets through TodayTix after spending last year waiting outside the park at 3:30 a.m. Still, he admitted he missed the communal buzz of the line. “There’s just nothing quite as amazing as being able to sit in Central Park on a summer night and see Shakespeare performed by such an amazing troupe,” he said. “Even if you aren’t the Bard’s biggest fan, I just don’t think you’ll regret passing an evening at the Delacorte.”

In Romeo & Juliet, love demands courage, sacrifice and the willingness to show up. On the Delacorte line, the same is true. Friends stand in for nursing mothers. Strangers save stories for one another. Married couples return year after year. Visitors become New Yorkers for a night. Under the trees, before the first line is spoken, the city has already staged its own romance.