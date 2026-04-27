Developer Proposes 86-Story Skyscraper at Former ABC Studio

A new 1,198-foot building could be making its way to the Upper West Side.

Extell Development filed a permit for a 430-unit residential property at 80 W. 67th St., the former location of the ABC Campus site. The 86-story building would be the tallest in the neighborhood by a more than 40 stories at a staggering 407 feet. The permit also outlined 25,000 square feet of retail space and a garage with 187 parking spaces.

The current tallest building, which was also developed by Extell, is located at 50 W. 66th St. That building experienced significant backlash during its development over its proposed height. After lengthy legal battles, the condominium tower will stand at 775 feet upon completion later this year, according to Extell’s website.

This building has faced similar backlash. After preliminary plans for the site were revealed last year, Upper West Side Community Board 7 committee members expressed their concern about the plans in a meeting last May. “I am concerned about shadows on Lincoln Center,” one noted. Another questioned whether the Upper West Side needs more luxury units.

Residents have also expressed disapproval of the building. Among them is actor Tony Danza, who has lived in Lincoln Square for over two decades, according to Curbed. Many have noted that both the height and style of the new building will be out of character with the surrounding neighborhood.

Due to the commercial zoning laws of the location, once implemented to attract ABC to the site, the building is not within the boundaries of the Lincoln Square Special District. Therefore, it would not be subject to the same height limits as the buildings in the surrounding blocks. Extell is also able to combine the unused air rights of other buildings to further maximize the height.

Under these zoning regulations, Extell is also not required to offer affordable units at the new 86-story building. However, Gary Barnett, the founder of Extell, said he was open to allocating some of the Extell site to affordable housing at the CB7 meeting last May.

Some members, including Seema Reddy, the co-chair of CB7’s Housing and Land Use committee, see this as a potential tradeoff.

“It’s a huge opportunity, we think, especially to make a dent in the affordability crisis that we have going,” Reddy said at the CB7 meeting.

The demolition of the former ABC Campus site, which took place over the past several months, is now complete. Both the start date of the construction and the estimated completion date of the new building are unclear.

ABC moved downtown last year into the Robert A. Iger Building at 7 Hudson Square, which is the east coast HQ of the Walt Disney Co. the parent company of ABC.