East Siders Flock to McCabes Wine after 16-Month Renovation

Welcome back, McCabes—More than 300 people came throughout the day and evening in mid-October to celebrate the grand re-opening of McCabes Wine & Spirits, an UES favorite for more than 50 years. For the last 10 years, it has been located at the northeast corner of 77th and 3rd, and owned by Daniel Mesznik since 2021.

How did the decision to expand McCabes come about, I asked Mesznik. “We saw an opportunity to grow our space and create a larger, even more approachable store for our guests. As a born-and-raised Upper East Sider, my goal since buying the store has been that McCabes be the preeminent store in the neighborhood serving guests wanting to purchase at all price points.” And what types of wines and spirits tend to be most popular with Upper East Siders, I queried on. “White Burgundy (Chardonnay, Champagne), Domestic red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir), Italian red wine lead the charge. We also sell a tremendous amount of tequila and we are proud to offer the largest, most curated selection of kosher wine in Manhattan.”

Was he involved in the wine and spirits industry before taking over McCabes? He was, he said: “I started in the business in 2016-2018” and in 2018 went on to manage Best Bottles (formerly Best Cellars of the UES) for another three years.”

Are there trends in wine-buying when it comes to age or gender? He said that McCabes (a) increased their orange wine selection to attract a “younger” demographic, (b) were growing their sake selection which, he said, is an underserved market segment, and (c) there’s a push toward luxury product, including more allocated/limited Champagnes, Wines, and Tequila in particular.

And what, in Mesznik’s background, brings him to the wine business? “My first wine trip was with my father to Bordeaux in 2010 and, ever since, I’ve had an itch to work in wine.” His mom’s family has been in the grocery business for several generations.

In 2021, Mesznik was introduced to the previous owner of McCabes, who had owned the store for 41 years. After a years-long negotiation, they had a deal, and Mesznik was the new McCabes owner. He says his “wife significantly helped with our re-opening event (including more branded items)” and that she “continues to support our strategic vision.” Mesznik and his wife and 3- and 6-year-old kids live on the UES.

Last question for Mesznik: Is there anything else you’d like people to know about McCabes or its legacy in the neighborhood? Answer: I’m exceptionally proud of the relationships the store (and I) have built within the UES community. We proudly partner with local religious institutions and schools as well as Northwell Hospital.

Mesznik has achieved his goal, as reported on Upper East Site, of “expanding and elevating the wine and spirits destination, providing a range of high-quality libations that “strike a balance between the fine and rare, but also the everyday drinker so many of us are.” McCabes Wine & Spirits is bigger, brighter, and better. It’s a great asset to the UES business community. So, again, welcome back, McCabes.

First comes the caroling–Join the ESNA (East Sixties Neighborhood Association) on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. at the TD Bank (1110 Third Ave., ground floor, corner of 65th Street) for some old-fashioned holiday caroling. Everyone’s welcome. If you like, bring a gift of a toy, game, or book for a needy youngster, toddler to 10 years of age. Each gift should be UNWRAPPED and in its original packaging. Gifts will be delivered to ESNA to ambulatory Pediatrics of NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center on East 68th Street. You can get toys at ESNA member, the Learning Express, 1071 Third Ave. (northeast corner of 63rd Street; open daily, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.