Education Guide Winter 2025

What Might Happen if the Department of Education is Shut Down?
Gov. Hochul Proposes Statewide Cell Phone Ban in Schools
Should NYC’s Specialized High School Test Come in Other Languages? Manhattan Parent Council Says No
Report Card: 4th-Grade Math Scores Rise But City Still Lags National Average
Six Manhattan Public Schools Earn Blue Ribbon Honors, FiDi Principal Wins Bell Award
The Student-Athletes on NYU’s Basketball Teams Are Relentless Winners, On-Court & Off
A Lions Dynasty: St. Ignatius Loyola School Wins Third National Blue Ribbon Award