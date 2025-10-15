Here’s Where You Can Find Trick-or-Streets Closures

Beware, frightfully-costumed Manhattan revelers, for you might have a scary good time due to this year’s Trick-or-Streets events.

In other words, the city’s Department of Transportation has announced a total of 40 street closures that will take place in Manhattan between October 17 and October 31, in order to provide various organizations with a space for festive Halloween or harvest-themed programming.

All five other boroughs participate in the now-annual tradition of Trick or Streets too, which began back in 2022, and this year’s edition will see a record 137 street closures citywide.

“Throughout the month of October, NYC DOT’s fourth annual Trick-or-Streets program will bring seasonal events to plazas and Open Streets,” DOT Commissioner Ydannis Rodriguez said in a statement.

In Manhattan, this year’s events are split into three buckets: signature events, partner events, and parade events.

There will only be five signature events, one for each borough. Manhattan’s will come on October 31, when the A. Philip Randolph Square Neighborhood Alliance will shut down St. Nicholas Ave.—between W. 116 Street and W. 118 Street—from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., in order to host a rambunctious trick-or-treat bonanza.

There will be a total of 35 “partner” Trick or Streets events this year in Manhattan. They’re organized below by designated street closures or event title, event hosts, time, and date:

*Arches Plaza (Rose Street, Avenue of the Finest to Frankfort Street), Gotham Park, Oct. 18, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

*Plaza de las Americas (West 175 Street, Broadway to Wadsworth Avenue), Community League of the Heights, Inc. (CLOTH), Oct. 24, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*Amsterdam Avenue Open Street (Amsterdam Avenue, West 110 Street to West 106 Street), Columbus Amsterdam BID, Oct. 25, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Audubon Avenue Plaza (Audubon Avenue, West 166 Street to West 165 Street), Collective for Arts Music and Dance, Oct. 25, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Bike the Block: Audubon Avenue Open Street (Audubon Avenue, West 189 Street to West 190 Street), NYC DOT & Connectemonos, Oct. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*Avenue B Open Street (Avenue B, East 8 Street to East 9 Street), Loisaida Open Streets Community Coalition, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*East 115th Street Open Street (East 115 Street, Park Avenue to Madison Avenue), Another Choice Youth and Family Outreach Inc., Oct. 25, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*33rd Street Plaza (West 33 Street, 7 Avenue to 8 Avenue), 34th Street Partnership, Oct. 25, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

*Haunted Fountain at the Cathedral Halloween Festival (Amsterdam Avenue, West 111 Street to West 110 Street), W 111th Street Block Association, Oct. 25, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Columbus Avenue Open Street (Columbus Avenue, West 77 Street to West 68 Street), Columbus Avenue BID, Oct. 26, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*West 45th Street (West 45 Street, 9 Avenue to 8 Avenue), One Community Church, Oct. 26, 3 p.m. to 6. p.m.

*Malcolm X Plaza (Malcolm X Boulevard, Saint Nicholas Avenue to West 111 Street), Friends of Malcolm X Plaza, Oct. 29, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

*Broome Street (Broome Street, Essex Street to Norfolk Street), Lower East Side District Management Association, Inc., Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Clarkson Street Open Street (Clarkson Street, Varick Street to Hudson Street), City As School, Oct. 31, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

*Doyers Street Plaza (Doyers Street, Pell Street to Bowery), Chinatown BID, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Quisqueya Plaza (Dyckman Street, Broadway to Seaman Avenue), Dyckman Gardens, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*East 10th Street (East 10 Street, First Avenue to Second Avenue), Theater for the New City Foundation Inc., Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*East 112th Street (East 112 Street, Park Avenue Northbound to Park Avenue Southbound), Uptown Grand Central, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*East 123rd Street Open Street (East 123 Street, Third Avenue to Second Avenue), East Harlem Council for Human Services, Inc., Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

*East 3rd Street (East 3 Street, Avenue A to Avenue B), Wild Project, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*East 78th Street Open Street (East 78 Street, Lexington Avenue to Park Avenue), The Allen-Stevenson School, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*East 92nd Street (East 92 Street, Park Avenue to Fifth Avenue), Carnegie Hill Neighbors, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Hamilton Place (Hamilton Place, West 143 Street to West 142 Street), Harlem One Stop Inc, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*Hamilton Terrace (Hamilton Terrace, West 141 Street to West 144 Street), Hamilton Terrace Block Association, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

*Hudson Boulevard West Open Street (Hudson Boulevard West, West 36 Street to West 35 Street), HYHK Alliance, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

*Humboldt Plaza (Humboldt Street, Moore Street to Varet Street), Moore Street Market, Oct. 31, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Jay Street Open Street (Jay Street, Greenwich Street to Staple Street), Nightmare on 21 Jay Street presented by Worth A Shot Events, Inc., Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

*Pershing Square Plaza (Park Avenue, East 41 Street to East 42 Street), Grand Central Partnership, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*Stanton Street Open Street (Stanton Street, Norfolk Street to Essex Street), More Gardens! Fund, Oct. 31, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

*West 107th Street (West 107 Street, Central Park West to Manhattan Avenue), Manhattan Avenue Tenants & Block Association, West 107th Street, Oct. 31, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

*West 120th Street Open Street (West 120 Street, Lenox Avenue to Mount Morris Park West), Marcus Meets Malcolm, Oct. 31, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*West 123rd Street (West 123 Street, Lenox Avenue to Mount Morris Park West), Mount Morris Park Community Improvement Association, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*West 124th Street (West 124 Street, Malcolm X Boulevard to Mount Morris Park West), Mount Morris Park Community Improvement Association, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

*West 143rd Street (West 143 Street, Bradhurst Avenue to Frederick Douglas Boulevard), 310 Tenants Association, Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

*West 22nd Street (West 22 Street, 10 Avenue to 8 Avenue), Neighbors of West 22nd Street, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

*West 78th Street (West 78 Street, Columbus Avenue to Amsterdam Avenue), West 78th Street Museum Block Association, Oct. 31, 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Finally, there will be three spooky parades, which can be found at the following locations:

*52nd Annual Village Halloween Parade (6 Avenue, West 18 Street to Canal Street), Oct. 31, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

*Childrens Halloween Parade (West 169 Street, Audubon Road to Broadway), Oct. 31, 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

*18th Annual Washington Heights Halloween Parade (Cabrinini Boulevard, West 190 Street to Margaret Corbin Plaza), Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m.

Happy Halloween.