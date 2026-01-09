Manhattan Pols Push Bills to Limit ICE Activity in New York

A Manhattan state assembly member is pushing for the passage of several bills that would curb the activities of ICE (Immigrations & Customs Enforcement) agents in New York State, after the killing of 37 year-old legal Renee Good by an ICE agent in Minneapolis.

State Assembly Member Tony Simone, who represents Chelsea and Hell’s Kitchen, is seizing on the tragic event to spur the passage of three specific bills: the MELT [Mandating End of Lawless Tactics) Act, the RADAR (Reporting of Arrests, Detentions, Actions, and Removals) by Immigration Enforcement Act, and the New York for All Act.

He held a rally on Jan. 8 outside 26 Federal Plaza which has been the seen of anti-ICE rallies after agents seized migrants for deportation after they thought they were coming for a routine immigration hearing only to be wishked out of the country.

The fatal shooting of the unarmed women Renee Good has proved to be a controversial case that has split people on opposite sides of the political divide. President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem labeled it an act of “self defense” by someone trying to use an SUV as a weapon to kill ICE agents.

“A woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over, and ram them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly, and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him,” Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said shortly after the shooting on Jan. 7.

But others pointedly rejected the self defense claim and said Renee Good appeared to be trying to get away from ICE agents who were ordering her to get out of her car which was partly blocking the roadway.

Minneapolis mayor Jacob Rey was among many who pointedly rejected the self defense claim after calling it “bulls***” afer viewing videos of the encounter.

“We’ve dreaded this moment since the early stages of this ICE presence in Minneapolis,” Frey said. “To ICE: Get the f**k out of Minneapolis. We do not want you here,” he said. “Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing exactly the opposite.”

In an analysis by the New York Times , it said Good appeared to be driving her car in a direction away from ICE agents—presumably to leave the site of an ICE raid, which she was observing—when she was shot three times through both her windshield and side window, mortally wounding her.

The MELT Act “would ban the use of face coverings...by ICE and other federal enforcement agents during civilian immigration actions conducted in New York State,” according to an official description provided by the State Assembly.

The RADAR Act, meanwhile, would assign New York state officials with creating a “public, online dashboard disclosing data on ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and immigration officials’ activity across the state.”

The New York for All Act would “broadly” prohibit state and local officers from enforcing federal immigration laws, as well as sharing sensitive information on immigrants with federal immigration authorities.

As for what that would look like in practice, it would involve banning ICE and CBP (Customs and Border Patrol) agent from accessing non-public property without a judicial warrant.

“The Trump Administration has escalated its use of secret police to now include extrajudicially killing an American citizen. The horrific murder of Renee Good was an act of war against all Americans. New York must fight back and pass critical legislation here to protect our communities,” Simone said in a statement.

“The MELT Act and RADAR Act will allow us to hold ICE accountable for their violence. I call on my fellow legislators to stand up for New Yorkers and support these bills. Complicity will be the death of our liberty,” he added.

Simone has gotten backup from Linda B. Rosenthal, the State Assemblywoman representing a large swath of the Upper West Side. In a statement she said she deemed Good’s “execution” the actions of a “paramilitary force.”

Alex Bores and Rebecca Seawright–who both represent parts of the Upper East Side in the Assembly–are also backing the passage of the bills, as is newly installed Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal who does not have a vote but has a borough wide platform.

“The killing of an American citizen by masked federal agents is an unconscionable abuse of power and a stain on our democracy. No government agency should operate in the shadows, beyond public accountability,” Hoylman-Sigal said.