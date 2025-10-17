Northwell Axes 3 Ambulances, 18 Emergency Workers at Lenox Hill Hospital

Northwell Health announced plans to eliminate three 911 ambulances from Lenox Hill Hospital in a move that observers worry could further hurt ambulance response times in emergency situations.

While the hospital itself is on the East Side of Manhattan, the ambulances were stationed primarily on the West Side and often ended up taking patients to Mount Sinai or NewYork-Presbyterian hospitals, rather than hauling them across town to Lenox Hill.

The cuts drew a sharp rebuke from local union leaders as well as City Council Member Gale Brewer, who wrote a letter to the new Northwell CEO, John D’Angelo, expressing “serious concern” about the looming cuts, which were announced on Oct. 7 to become effective Nov. 7.

Brewer wasn’t alone. “With this decision, they’re losing the vision of what being a steward of public safety entails,” said Jahrodney Williams, a paramedic and a union rep for 1199 SEIU, which represents the ambulance drivers. “I think it’s incredibly shortsighted, and it’s going to hurt a lot of people in the long run,” said Williams.

Despite the objections and organized union pickets at the current home bases, so far Northwell is not budging on the cuts. Brewer said she is worried that the move will only worsen emergency response times, which were already rising across the city.

In a statement provided to Straus News, Northwell said: “Following a comprehensive evaluation of our ambulance utilization and deployment within the FDNY EMS system, a determination was made to modify a limited number of unit assignments.”

Eighteen EMT and paramedic positions are being eliminated.

“This adjustment is intended to further optimize the efficiency and effectiveness of our operations within the greater New York metropolitan community, while reinforcing our continued position as one of the largest and most reliable providers of emergency medical services in the region.”

The ambulances include one Basic Life Support unit and two Advanced Life Support units—stationed at Columbus Avenue and 72nd Street, Columbus Avenue and 85th Street, and a third near the American Museum of Natural History.

Brewer said many of the EMTs and paramedics were given minimal notice and offered non-medical positions within the hospital system at significantly reduced pay. “I have been told that the decision was based on reduced patient volume returning to Lenox Hill Hospital,” she said.

Lenox Hill Hospital provides eight ambulances to the FDNY 911 system in total.

The announced layoffs and closures come at a time when the city’s 911 response times are rising. Fire company response time to life-threatening emergencies jumped 5 seconds, to 9 minutes 42 seconds, up from 9 minutes 37 seconds, according to the most recent management report from Mayor Eric Adams, continuing a worsening response-time trend of the past several years.

During the pandemic, from fiscal year 2021, the delay time stood at 8 minutes and 29 seconds.

The loss of three ambulances “creates a bigger hole for the remaining ambulances to fill,” Williams said.

The Emergency Medical Services Public Advocacy Council (EMSPAC) argued that Northwell’s layoffs have come in response to the increased unionization of ambulance workers in the city.

“The sudden announcement of EMS layoffs has a public safety impact as well as raises issues of Northwell’s open and notorious contempt for 1199 SEIU’s expansion into its ambulance service,” EMSPAC said in a statement.

Walter Adler, a paramedic with NYU Langone, and an 1199 SEIU member, as well as an EMSPAC volunteer, said he believed Northwell was cutting staff for three reasons. The first is federal cuts to healthcare spending. The second reason, Adler said, is that it isn’t financially beneficial for Northwell ambulances to transport patients to hospitals not owned by their network. He also suspects that Northwell objects to unionization of the city ambulances.

“Northwell has defeated two attempts in the last 10 years to unionize its 800 Long Island EMS employees,” Adler said. “No huge employer in America wants a powerful, militant trade union.”

On Oct. 14, Williams and his coworkers protested the cuts at the locations of the three ambulances.

Brewer wanted to know what kind of coordination there was with the FDNY over the pending cuts.

”Given the importance of emergency medical response in our district, I would like to understand what steps Northwell took to try to mitigate these layoffs,” Brewer said in her letter to the Northwell CEO.

“In particular, was there an effort to coordinate with FDNY or other partners to adjust catchment areas, reassign coverage, or explore other operational models that could have preserved service and jobs?

Northwell declined to answer followup questions from Straus News. Lenox Hill Hospital, which recently installed D’Angelo as CEO to replace Michael Dowling, who is retiring, is about to embark on a $2-billion expansion and renovation plan stretched over 10 years.