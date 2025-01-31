Subway and Bus Fare Evasion Down Thanks to Fare Crackdown Efforts but Losses Still Staggering

While the numbers for bus and subway fare beating are down somewhat, one out of ten subway riders is not paying their legal fare, and four out of every ten on the buses are simply bypassing the fare box.

The takeaway after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the fare beater numbers for calendar 2024 was that it was down from a year ago, but still a significant number.

There was no official tally on the dollar amount released on the fare evasion at this time, but in the spring of 2024 the MTA estimated that fare beaters could cost the agency up to $800 million annually. A Blue Ribbon Report from 2022 had pegged the number at that time at around $700 million.

Hochul said the MTA made progress on efforts to combat MTA fare evasion in the six months from June 2024 through December 2024; In that six month snapshot, she said subway fare evasion is down 26 percent. On local and express surface transit, fare evasion is down by 9.1 percent in that same timeframe. This follows implementation by the Governor, MTA and the NYPD of deployment of enforcement staff, fare gate modifications and further measures to reduce theft of service.

This year, the MTA has begun installing ew anti-fare evasion measures at all subway turnstile and at 20 high-traffic stations, now fare gates are being installed that would make it tougher for fare beaters to climb over or through.

“We’re turning the tide against fare evasion to help protect transit riders and taxpayers and continue strengthening our transit system,” noted the Governor who dropped in on Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch’s first “State of the NYPD,” held at Cipriani across from Grand Central Terminal.

While the fare evasion numbers have diminished somewhat, the MTA Budget drama that sees 40 percent of the 40 million yearly bus riders and 10 percent of a billion subway riders not paying for their transportation, this topic is not expected to diminish and go away in the foreseeable future.

Critics of congestion pricing point out that while the MTA is expects to get $600 million a year from the tolls on drivers and feel the agency would be better served cracking down on farebeaters.

THE CITY more recently reported that the MTA landed federal grant money to study the psychology of fare beaters. At a projected cost of $500,000 to $1 million, the study is designed to “apply the theories of civic cultural change and tools of behavioral science” to fare evasion, according to a request for proposals on its website.

“If we are going to hire a behavioral consultant, it will be to help change the behavior of a criminal justice system that has determined that fare evasion should have no consequences,” John McCarthy, the MTA’s chief of policy and external relations, told THE CITY in a statement. “This needs to change. Pay your fare.”

Hochul said the crackdown effort has also included strengthening coordination with NYPD to boost on-the-ground resources and increase the number of summonses for fare evasion.

The NYPD issued 143,100 Transit Adjudication Bureau summonses for subway fare evasion in 2024, a 96 percent increase from 2019. And they have created a new uniformed Bus Enforcement Unit that has been deployed alongside the MTA’s “EAGLE Team” to support fare compliance across all five boroughs.