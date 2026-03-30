What to Take Now That the Flu Season is Growing Longer

This year’s flu season was the worst in more than 25 years and it may continue to circulate well into May, the NYS Health Dept. warned recently.

One reason this flu season is stretching beyond the usual January to March window and is so potent is because a highly mutated strain of the virus appears to have outsmarted the flu vaccines designed to thwart it.

So with the flu season lasting longer, now might be a good time consult the list of Granny’s Natural Remedies compiled recently by Healthline.com to find out the best foods to eat when the virus bites.

A flu fever causes sweating, a loss of appetite, and occasionally diarrhea, all of which deplete the body’s water. The electrolytes in water maintain electrical neutrality in cells, thus helping to regulate nerve and muscle function, maintain a good balance of acids and bases, and, yes, keeps you hydrated. Thus the first and most important food to soothe the flu’s symptoms is liquid. Plain water works just fine, but so do other options such as clear broth (water in which poultry, meats or veggies have been boiled), as well as the standard chicken soup and natural fruit juices without added sugar. Sports drinks are popular but given their occasionally complicated list of ingredients, best with a doctor’s advice.

Vitamin D foods, such as cod liver oil, fatty fish, dairy products, and fortified milk substitutes such as soy or oat milk, bolster the immune system. Citrus fruits are rich Vitamin C and support immune health and could reduce the duration of a colds. Red and green peppers have many of the same good qualities as leafy greens, raw, cooked or in the soup.

Honey has natural antibacterial and antiviral properties that can sooth sore throats.

Healthline and Granny’s surprise: Oatmeal. Its major minerals (copper, iron, zinc) plus dietary fiber and protein make for a smooth and satisfying dish when the appetite lags.

Spices score

Spices such as tumeric, which contains curcumin, has anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects. Ginger contains anti-inflammatory ingredients. Garlic also has antiviral properties supports the immune system and may help prevent the spread of viral infections, according to a 2020 study by nine infection specialists published by the National Institutes of Health.

Human, animal and plant pathogenic viruses do their dirty work by making their way into body cells where they then inhibit a host of natural protections. The garlic appeared to shortcut this, blocking the viruses’ gateways and thus protecting the cells that protect the body.

Finally, if all else fails, and the problem is a nose badly congested nasal passage try good old fashioned horseradish. The active ingredient is a volatile oil called allyl isothiocyanate (AITC). The root that gives us horseradish is usually grated, chewed, or crushed and used as a spice or condiment on meat, fish, or even eggs. When eaten while battling a nose cold, the AITC rapidly evaporates and travels upward from the mouth into the nasal cavity and sinuses, creating the familiar burning sensation that stimulates the glands to produce a flush of thin, watery mucus.

The AARP says that the best way to avoid the flu is to get vaccinated each season. And the CDC says preventive actions like avoiding people who are sick, covering your cough and washing your hands can also help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like flu.