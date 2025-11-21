Man Who Attacked Subway Security Worker Sentenced

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. recently announced the sentencing of Alberto Jordan, 41, was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison for assaulting a 55-year-old Allied Security worker at the 110th Street subway station in East Harlem in November 2024.

The original incident appears to have gotten little, if any, attention at the time.

On Oct. 16, a New York Supreme Court jury in the courthouse at 100 Centre St. found Jordan guilty on all counts, including Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

“Alberto Jordan was convicted by a jury of his peers on all counts for violently attacking an Allied Security worker, who was just doing his job in a busy subway station,” said DA Bragg.

“The defendant had several opportunities to comply with the worker’s requests to leave the station peacefully, but instead reacted with violence. Security personnel working in our stations alongside MTA employees are crucial to ensuring our transit system keeps running safely and orderly, and we will hold those accountable who harm them.”

As proven at trial, on Nov. 7, 2024, between 2 and 4:15 p.m., Jordan repeatedly opened the emergency exit door, allowing individuals to enter to the subway platform, at the 110th Street station. The security worker, who worked at the station, asked Jordan to close the door to prevent individuals from avoiding paying the fare and to leave the station. Jordan refused to comply.

When the worker returned from his break at approximately 4:25 p.m., he saw Jordan continuing to open the door and once again requested he close the door and leave the premises.

After Jordan again refused to comply, the worker called 911. Jordan punched the worker in the face several times, including in the eye and mouth. Jordan then picked up a wooden stick and hit the worker with it several times. The victim was eventually taken to the hospital.

Jordan fled the station. He was arrested on Nov. 12, 2024, after officers found him sleeping on a bench at the same station and wearing the same hoodie from the incident.

Bragg thanked the NYPD, particularly Officer Richard Barcia (NYPD Detective Bureau) and Transit Division District 4. Policing of the subway system is apportioned to 12 Transit Districts. District 4 headquarters is at Union Square under the command of Captain Emmanuel Cabreja.

At present, it appears Jordan is still in the Otis Bantum Correctional Center on Rikers Island on a slew of parole violations.