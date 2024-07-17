Man Receives 25-To-Life for String of 2022 Sexual Assaults on Manhattan’s Waterfront

A 29 year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years-to-life for a string of sexual assaults on Manhattan’s waterfront, prosecutors with the borough’s D.A. office said on July 1. Carl Phanor, who plead guilty to his crimes, reportedly targeted three women between March and November of 2022.

At around 6 a.m. on March 27, he attacked a 39 year-old woman jogging along the Hudson River Greenway, prosecutors said. As the woman neared Pier 46 on the outskirts of Greenwich Village, Phanor reportedly approached the woman on a bike. He then choked her, raped her, and stole her phone.

On October 6, 2022, Phanor reportedly assaulted a 48 year-old woman near E. 37th St. & the FDR Drive in Midtown. He approached her from behind, prosecutors say, and ripped her jeans open. He then fled with her credit cards, and again, her phone.

On November 3, at around 5:45 a.m., Phanor reportedly returned to the Hudson River Greenway–this time near Pier 45. As a 43 year-old woman jogged past, prosecutors said, he grabbed her from behind and threw her to the ground. He then choked her and raped her before fleeing with her credit card and phone and other belongings, prosecutors said. He used a CitiBike to make his getaway.

This last assault inflicted severe injuries on the victim, prosecutors noted; she suffered a cervical spine fracture in her neck, multiple rib fractures, a sternal fracture, and a punctured lung. prosecutors said.

One reported witness of the third assault told CBS News that she had seen the victim “walking around looking disoriented. [She] wasn’t wearing shoes, holding her eye.”

Phanor was arrested later that same morning, as he tried to buy a ticket at the Port Authority Bus Terminal with his latest victim’s pilfered credit card. He also reportedly used a stolen credit card at a Target store.

“Carl Phanor has been held accountable for a pattern of vile sexual assaults,” Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said, in a statement. “Phanor’s violent attacks did much more than cause physical harm, as many of the survivors continue to suffer deep emotional and psychological scars, and I stand with them as they continue to heal and address their trauma.”

Warm weather appears to cause reports of rape and attempted rape to climb, according to the Justice Department. The incidents echo another string of rapes that occurred in and around UWS’s Riverside Park in June and July of 2023, involving four female victims. Two men, 21 year-old Luc Tassiem Noubissi and 32 year-old Jhonatan Cortes-Lopez, were indicted in connection with the attacks after being arrested in August 2023. The two suspects in that series of rapes are believed to be unconnected to each other.

Police also arrested 43-year-old UWS resident Jermaine Longmire in connection with the attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman, who was sunbathing alone near the Great Hill in northern Central Park, on June 24. She was able to fight off her attacker, after he reportedly exposed himself and jumped on her. A July 12 incident that was initially reported as an attempted rape outside an UES gym was later downgraded to an assault charge, and has now been termed a domestic violence incident.

Citywide rape incidents are up by 10.6 percent, through July 14, compared to the same period a year earlier. In the 6th Precinct where the Hudson River Greenway assaults happened reported rapes are down 50 percent compared to the same year ago period. They remain slightly elevated in the 17th Precinct–the scene of the 2022 E. 37th St. assault–on a one-year basis (6 incidents v. 5 incidents), which translates into a 20 percent increase. Rape incidents in that precinct are flat on a two-year basis, according to the NYPD.