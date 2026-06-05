Families gathered at an Open Street between 7th and 10th Streets and Avenue B for seed giveaways, produce donations, and pony rides for kids on May 30 as part of the 13th annual Spring Awakening in the East Village.

The event was organized by Loisaida United Neighborhood Gardens (LUNGS), and the East Village Community Coalition (EVCC). The two organizations host frequent events from April to November, with bigger events occurring on Saturdays.

“Anybody can come,” Laura Sewell, director of EVCC and board member of LUNGS, told Straus News. “The people here who know about it usually have been here before,” said Laura.

Organizations such as Saifee Hardware & Garden, Campos Community Garden, and Trinity Wall Street tabled and gave away potting soil and seeds and $1,000 worth of produce was donated to passers-by.

(Pony rides were also offered. Sadly for all interested adults such as myself, the age limit was 8 years old.)

Throughout the day, kids were running and playing, learning about produce and agriculture from the various organizations.

Charles Krezell, President of LUNGS since the organization’s establishment in 2011, shared his insights about the event. “We try to do it around Earth Day because it’s a celebration of the seasons changing and the gardens opening up.” His favorite part of the day? “I love to see the kids happy. It’s nice to see people have some happiness and joy. We’re trying to help everyone. It’s a community thing.”

The fifth annual theater festival on June 6 and 7 will take place in the 6th Street & Avenue B Community Garden from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. CSA, or Community Sourced Agriculture, will be set up every Friday from August until late November, during which fresh produce will be sold at $15 a bag.

Information on the history of Manhattan public space can be found by exploring MoRUS, Museum of Reclaimed Urban Space. “It’s not your typical museum. It’s a cool space to talk to more people about it,” said Laura. There is currently an exhibit outlining a plan of expansion for the pedestrian sidewalk on the eastern side of Tompkins Square Park on Avenue B, as well as an ongoing initiative to take down the fences on the park. (This initiative is in direct contrast to controversy regarding the possible installation of fences around Washington Square Park. Some residents argue that permanent gates would hinter the park’s openness while others hope for a resulting improvement in sanitation, drug use, and homeless activity in the park and its surrounding area.)

“It’s a fun way to use the streets, especially when you have kids around to show them that there are ways we can use the space that’s not just for parking... that there are fun ways you can activate this public space,” said Will, a volunteer with LUNGS.

More information is available on the LUNGS Website and EVCC Website.