16-Year-Old Girl Shot Inside LES Affordable Housing Complex

There’s another incident of a teen shooting, this one on the lower East side.

What’s officially known is as follows:

On August. 14, at approximately 3:35 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of an assault inside 210 Stanton St., within the confines of the 7th Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 16-year-old female conscious and alert with a gunshot wound to the head. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in critical condition.

One “person of interest” in the shooting is reported to be a young male with curly hair and wearing a gray tank top and shorts.

A follow up story in the Daily News added some details. Though it was the victim’s mother who called 911, she was also described as having been “combative” and “highly uncooperative” with NYPD detectives investigating the shooting.

A further detail in the News’ account, that “Building residents said at least nine people live in the apartment, including four women and five children. The oldest child is about 16, the youngest just 1” years old raises questions about what type of building 210 Stanton Street is.

One’s first thought with that it’s part of a NYCHA project but there is no public housing on this block. Rather it is a 172-unit low-income (“Section 8”) housing complex federally subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, called Pueblo Nuevo Site I.

While the saga of Pueblo Nuevo Site I— which opened in 1983 but whose roots are in the community urban renewal efforts of the 1970s—is as complicated as its name is awkward.

Across the street is the rectory of Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church (originally Our Lady of the Seven Dolors and staffed by resident Capuchin monks), while around the corner stands its still imposing and active sanctuary. Pueblo Nuevo’s neighbor on the Pitt Street side is Hamilton Fish Park and Pool.

Pueblo Nuevo has been in the news before. In January 1989, it was a featured location in New York magazine cover story written by Eric Pooley, “Fighting Back Against Crack.”

In February 1994, it was the subject of a New York Times Neighborhood Report, “Whose Homes? The Trials of Pueblo Nuevo.”