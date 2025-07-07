2 Indictments in Recent Court Attacks

Jonathan Wohl, 37, a recidivist offender who attacked three New York State Court officers inside the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse at 100 Centre St. last month was indicted on July 3 for attempted murder and other charges.

According to court documents and statements, Wohl entered the courthouse on June 16 at around 9:45am, and put his bag on the security conveyor. When the court officer nearest him briefly turned away, Wohl charged the metal detectors with his bag and withdrew a folding knife.

He allegedly slashed the first officer twice on the face and knocked him back 10 feet. Wohl then charged at the next-closest officer, who attempted to shield himself with a metal-detector tray. Wohl allegedly cut the officer on the face and on the side of the neck, and then stabbed him in the upper back five times.

Another court officer then tackled Wohl, and others rushed toward him. Wohl continued to struggle and allegedly stabbed a third officer in the back of his vest. One sergeant suffered broken ribs, and another sustained bruising. Wohl was eventually subdued and arrested.

The officers’ injuries were minimized by their vests and the fact that the blade was curved.

“We have absolutely no tolerance for any attack on [court officers] safety, and the significant charges in this indictment reflect the seriousness with which we are treating this matter,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

In addition to two counts of attempted murder, Wohl faces three counts of attempted assault; three counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer; five counts of assault; and one count of criminal possession of a weapon—all felonies.

Wohl pled not guilty and is being held on Rikers Island without bail. His next scheduled court date is Oct. 9.

Illegal Migrant Indicted for Assaulting Federal Security Officers

For those keeping track of the unrest at 26 Federal Plaza, site of numerous pro-migrant, anti-ICE protests, here’s another name to reckon with: Joel Antoniao Alonzo.

On Friday, June 27, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, and the Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, announced the arrest and indictment of Alonzo for allegedly assaulting a federal protective security officer and attempting to seize the officer’s firearm.

“Joel Antonio Alonzo, an illegal alien, assaulted one of our DHS law enforcement officers and lunged for his loaded gun,” said McLaughlin.

According to the indictment, on June 6, at approximately 8am, Alonzo arrived on the 12th floor of 26 Federal Plaza, where Immigration Court proceedings are conducted.

After first attempting to force his way into a courtroom, Alonzo cut to the front of a service-window line. When confronted by an officer, Alonzo complied and proceeded to wait his turn in line.

When Alonzo was back at the service window, he became increasingly agitated and threw his papers at the window, after which another officer intervened.

As Alonzo speaks only Spanish, he was taken to a Spanish-fluent officer who conversed with Alonzo and looked at his paperwork.

Again agitated, the indictment reads, Alonzo lunged for the officer’s gun, which was in a double-locked holster and allowed both officers to immediately restrain Alonzo.

Alonzo, an illegal alien with a Honduran passport and at least one previous arrest in Texas, remains in federal custody.