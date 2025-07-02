4 Suspects Wanted in Armed, Grand Theft Auto Heist on UES

Two luxury vehicles were stolen, and a garage attendant suffered minor injuries when four unidentified male individuals entered a garage inside 250 East 67th Street. The robbery occurred in the confines of the 19th Precinct, at approximately 1:26 a.m. on Wednesday, June 25, 2025.

The garage attendant, a 24-year-old male, was positioned at the entrance ramp when he was approached by four male individuals, who subsequently engaged him in a verbal dispute. One of the individuals displayed a firearm, and all of them forcibly entered two unattended vehicles, fleeing the garage in a black 2024 Audi Q5 bearing New York State (license plate #LLJ2249), and a black 2025 BMW X7 bearing New York State (license plate #LVG7691).

The vehicles fled westbound on East 67 Street to an unknown location. EMS responded and transported the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.

The first individual in question is a male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, a black T-shirt, black and white shorts, and black sneakers, according to DCPI.

The second sought individual is a male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, a white t-shirt, white shorts, and white sneakers.

The third individual is described as a male with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, white sneakers, and a white surgical mask.

The fourth-seeking individual is described as a male with a medium complexion and dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, and multicolored sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.