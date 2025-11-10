5 Alleged Fentanyl Dealers Indicted for 3 Teen Deaths

The fight against the scourge of fentanyl and the death merchants who sell it took one small step forward with the recent announcement by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Southern District of New York (SDNY), and other agencies that five alleged dope dealers tied to three overdose deaths in Manhattan had been indicted.

The indictment charges Bruce Epperson, aka “Tea”; Eddie Barreto; Grant McIver, aka “Dizzy”; John Nicolas, aka “John John”; and Roy Nicolas, with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and other drugs that caused the overdose deaths of three 19-year-old victims.

Epperson and McIver were arrested on Oct. 28, 2025, in Troy, NY, and Houston, Texas, respectively. John Nicolas and Roy Nicolas were arrested on Oct. 25, 2025, in Buffalo, NY, and Valley Stream, NY, respectively. Barreto surrendered to law enforcement in Manhattan on Oct. 29, 2025.

“The defendants ran a fentanyl distribution network that sold thousands of fentanyl pills to teenagers and young adults living in New York City, relying heavily on social media to target young drug users,” said Manhattan US Attorney Jay Clayton. “The defendants are responsible for causing the overdose deaths of three 19-year-olds. The arrests of these defendants are part of our continued commitment to our fellow New Yorkers: We will fight fentanyl from flowing onto our streets and bring to justice the dealers and suppliers who push this poison, especially those who target our kids.”

This should be news under any circumstances but it has extra resonance when two of the three victims are from renowned artistic families. This isn’t because their lives are more valuable than others’ but rather it highlights that such tragedies can befall any family, even those of such iconic New Yorkers as actor Robert De Niro and musician and photographer, Chris Stein. (The third fatality remains publicly unidentified as Victim-3.)

Akira Stein was the daughter of Chris Stein—best known as a co-founder and guitarist of the rock band Blondie—and actress Barbara Sicuranza. Akira, who died in May 2023, was also the goddaughter of Blondie singer Debbie Harry. Posting on the band’s Instagram account that July, Harry wrote:

“Opioid addiction is a global epidemic. Of these powerfully addictive drugs, fentanyl is one of the most widely used. Those who take fentanyl may quickly become dependent on the drug, leading to a dangerous addiction that could have serious consequences. Fentanyl is too dangerous yet seductive and too easy to get. Beware.”

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez was the grandson of Bloody Mama and Goodfellas actor Robert De Niro and his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, and the son of their adopted daughter, Drena De Niro. Leandro’s father, Carlos Rodriguez, is also an artist of renown, as the Spanish Harlem-native graffiti writer and sculptor, MARE139

Posting on his Instagram account after his son’s death, Rodriguez wrote:

“Open letter to my Graff community far and wide, wherever you are, whoever you are, I have a simple ask, tag his name in your world, for Leo longed to visit as much of the world as he could in his young life. For he is now a living spirit and reminder to all of us of love and the joy of youth, that he is a reminder of life’s brevity and width. #YouCantSpellLoveWithoutLeo He was one of us.”

Drena De Niro posted, “On July 2, 2023, Leo’s life was tragically cut short from a drug overdose caused by fentanyl poisoning.

“Losing Leo shattered my world, @carlosmare, and our family’s world. My world changed forever.

“The only way that I could live through this most unbearable grief was to use it as a call to action in some way. In those awful days as I and my family were trying to process this nightmare, it was out in the media in real time.

“I was so grateful to my dad, who has this incredible ability to be the rock when all the foundation around him crumbles. He gently guided Leo’s dad and myself through the most unfathomable process of laying our most beloved Leandro to rest. In my delirium of shock and grief, I remember thinking: ‘Imagine what this is like for all the people like us who don’t have the resources or support to honor their lost loved ones.’ ”

Leandro’s family has since started a non-profit foundation in his name to raise awareness about mental health and addiction. Drena and her dad recently visited the Vatican and Pope Leo XIV.

Posting on his Instagram account on Oct. 20, Chris Stein wrote, “Arrests have been made and announced today in Akira’s case. The DEA, US Attorney folks from the NYC Southern District, and NYPD have been very sympathetic and respectful all through this process and I can’t thank them enough for this hope of some justice for her. Please be careful.”