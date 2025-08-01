Summer is salad season whose crisp greens brighten and lighten an overheated day. But Summer, Winter, Spring and Fall, the nutrition experts at Harvard Health have issued a list of super foods highlighting seven stars: Broccoli, skim milk, whole grains, beans, oranges and salmon.

All cruciferous veggies contain cancer-fighting compounds called isothiocyanates, but In September 1997, Johns Hopkins medicos Paul Talalay and Dr. Jed W. Fahey, published a paper in the Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences, USA explaining that broccoli sprouts are an exceptionally rich source of glucoraphanin. A potent anti-oxidant that prevents molecular fragments called free radicals from hooking up to form dangerous–read cancer-causing-compounds. Right after that, they and some colleagues patented their very own variety of broccoli sprouts and incorporated Brassica Protection Products LLC to market gourmet green and black teas containing antioxidant compound TrueBroc. Nine years later, in in April 2016, the company launched light and dark roast Brassica® Coffee with TrueBroc®!

Skim milk is a close second. To develop properly, infants and young children need the fatty acids including cholesterol in whole milk, but for older kids and adults, milk’s major benefit is calcium. Skimming the fat leaves more room for the mineral: an 8-ounce glass of fat-free milk has 306 milligrams calcium vs 285 in the same glass of whole milk. Hate milk? Get the calcium from nonfat ice-cream or yogurt, both firmly ensconced on the list of ten best children’s foods from the Center for Science in the Public Interest.

Next, whole grains. Yes, you can get your vitamins and minerals from any enriched bread but whole grain breads still have more minerals and dietary fiber plus plant compounds similar to cholesterol that actually block your body form absorbing cholesterol itself. Which is why FDA approves labels noting that “Diets rich in whole grain foods my reduce the risk of heart disease.”

Beans are loaded with dietary fiber, especially the soluble kind that flushes cholesterol out of the body. There are so many different types of beans and other legumes (plants in the Fabaceae or Leguminosae family) such as green peas and peanuts that anyone and find a favorite. While people can consume some fresh legumes such as green peas, as a rule, the edible seeds from these plant foods are dried or canned because some raw beans contain lectins, toxic proteins that bind to carbs and prevent them from being absorbed. Soaking and cooking the beans inactivates lectins.

Oranges are pure sunshine. Just one serves up all the vitamin C an adult body needs each day, plus folate, the heart healthy B vitamin, dietary fiber, and hesperidin, a blood vessel booster found in the white stuff around the juicy fruit.

Salmon’s plentiful protective Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids make it king of the fish family. The edible bones in canned salmon add calcium but the bones in fresh salmon are too hard to swallow safely: They might poke around your gastro tract once they make it past our throat.

Saving the best for a surprise Number 7: Dark chocolate. The anti-oxidant flavonoids in just one 1.6 ounce serving for two weeks can make blood less sticky, thus reducing the risk of a clogged artery. Dark chocolate also has dietary fiber, caffeine, iron, zinc. the muscle stimulate theobromine and–icing on the cake–the mood enhancer phenylethyl alanine.