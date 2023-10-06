75 Yrs of School of Visual Arts Posters You May Have Missed on Past Subway Trips

As a celebration of 75 years for the School of Visual Arts, the complete collection of more than 200 SVA Subway Posters that have been part of the subterranean landscape are on view at the SVA’s Chelsea Gallery until October 14. There had never been a full display of this collection of posters in any of their four galleries previously,

The exhibition showcases a mélange of stylistic mediums such as painting, photography, collage, illustration and graphic design. Here, there are posters created by 93 celebrated graphic artists, including Milton Glaser, Paula Scher, Marshall Arisman, Paul Davis, and Gail Anderson. Presented at the show is a wide range of styles and mediums that tell the story of SVA’s trove of creative Subway poster art from its inception

Manhattan’s premiere leader in the education of artists, designers and creative professionals, the School of Visual Art was originally founded in 1947 as the the Cartoonists and Illustrators School. In 1956, to encompass a broader range of creative disciplines, the current name was chosen. NYC-based professionals working in the arts as faculty, have been there since its inception..

Perhaps the most notable of the grouping is Milton Glaser’s post 9-11 poster, on view here. In the four separate galleries, videos show the most famous poster artists talking about their works and academic life at SVA. Glaser taught there for over 45 years and is one of the video participants; he had designed 27 different SVA Subway posters before his death in 2020.

Other creative leaders in the exhibition discuss in the videos their creative process in designing the posters that are placed throughout our subway system. It’s an intimate look at a mechanism that recruits the best and the brightest creatives in the City. With over 40,000 alumni since 1947, the posters are an effective recruitment medium for the people that add a colorful artistic layer to the commerce that makes NYC shine out even more than other cities.

The SVA Chelsea Gallery, at 601 West 26th Street, is open Monday through Saturday, 10:00am–6:00pm. Please make sure to bring photo ID. Masks are encouraged but not required.