94 Year Old Tammany Hall Building Is Home of New Regional HQ for Petco

Is Boss Tweed spinning in his grave?

With balloons flying and mascots in feline and canine costumes nearby at the historic Tammany Hall Building, top dogs at Petco cut a ribbon Sunday June 4th to celebrate the grand opening of a new New York City flagship store, which moved from 860 Broadway to two floors and the basement of the building at 44 Union Square East.

The 94 year old building that opened at the end of the roaring 20s as the new HQ of the influential Tammany Society, had stood largely empty in recent years before Petco signed a long term lease with the current owner, Reading International to take over 33,000 sq ft spread over three floors in the six story structure.

The year long construction job did not go as smoothly as the grand opening. Even on the first day of business at the new Petco on May 31, angry union workers manned a truck nearby that had banners attacking the top executives of Reading International, which is headed by Chairperson Margaret Cotter, the executive v.p. of real estate and development and her sister Ellen Cotter, the vice chair and president and CEO. “Bad for the community. Bad for business,” read a sign on the side of a union truck driven by members of the carpenters union that parked on the E. 17th Street side of the Tammany Building. “They just don’t care about us,” the truck driver said of the building owners and its shiny new tenant.

The small protest days earlier was ignored by Ron Coughlin, chief executive officer of Petco who helped cut the ribbon with chief operating officer Justin Tiichy. Coughlin insisted the store‘s move to Tammany Hall, once a powerful clubhouse for Manhattan’s Democratic party machine, had personal meaning for him.

“I grew up a few blocks from here,” he said to a small crowd of store employees and supporters gathered before noon outside the new store’s entrance on the corner of East 17th Street and Park Avenue South on June 4. “This store is in a building that was Tammany Hall. I’m Irish and maybe there’s some significance to that, “ he added, alluding to Tammany’s long ago role in helping Irish immigrants in the city.

Coughlin noted that getting Petco into Tammany “took two years of planning.” Petco Union Square was designed by Petco in collaboration with global architecture, planning and design firm Callison RTKL and the architectural firm BKSK.

In Feb. 2022, the company struck a multi-years’ leasing deal with Reading International Inc., to occupy three levels of the red brick and limestone neo-Georgian edifice. It was a touted as one of the largest real estate transactions that year as the city was just starting to shake off the COVID era economic malise and office building vacancies were still high.

The New York City Carpenter Unions blasted the real estate developer, which also owns the Angelica Film Center and other cinema operations, for using low-cost non union labor and providing no benefits. Instead of the cuddly animal mascots for Petco that were dancing at the grand opening, it was Scabby, the inflatable union rat that towered over the building site for months. The shop’s first day in business on Sunday June 4 bought a union truck with stickers blasting the international pet supplier for use of non-union contractors. COO Tiichy declined to discuss the matter with Straus News. “No comment,” he said during the grand opening festivities.

He was more forthcoming about the design of the upscale flagship, which looks like a museum with its glittering staircase, chandeliers and trendy boutiques. “The design was meant to highlight New York and the green market in Union Square,” he said on May 31, the first day of business at the store. Tiichy noted Peto’s part of the 73,000 square foot building covers first and second floors while the basement will serve as a full-service pet hospital, Vetco Total Care veterinary hospital. It’s not open to the public; people seeking medical care for pets must first apply on the first floor. Tiichy said.

The store operates from 9 am to 9 pm seven days a week. It offers a wide array of services and products for pet parents and pets, including a grooming salon, a “Wash, Dry and Wag” self-service station for cleaning dogs, and the JustFoodForDogs kitchen, an independent chain from Irvine, Calif. that prepares special foods for dogs, including disabled canines.

Petco’s artful Union Square layout appears prohibitively expensive, but the company’s PR team said it wouldn’t supply figures on the renovation cost. Other employees speculated on the price tag.

“The cost had to be in the millions but it was worth it because this is our flagship and a role model for other stores,” said Mark Santiago, 26, general manager of Petco in Park Slope who was helping out at the newly opened Union Square store on Saturday June 3. “It’s the best of the best.” He said his store in Brooklyn was “much smaller.”

Petco, which was founded in 1965, operates 1,500 stores across the U.S., Mexico and Puerto Rico with annual revenue over $6 billion.

It’s anybody’s guess whether the ghost of Tammany Hall’s Boss Tweed of yore would frown on Petco occupying the domain of a former political powerhouse from his spot in the shade. Maybe he’d laugh. However, some politically inclined New Yorkers still alive have suggested that Petco isn’t a heavy enough match for Tammany’s mighty history.

Petco execs would likely dispute such such a notion and said so in welcoming remarks to new patrons at the Union Square store.

“We’re delighted to welcome pets and pet parents to this revolutionary flagship experience that embodies Petco’s fully integrated, omnichannel pet health and wellness ecosystem within a single pet care center,” Petco chief operating officer Tichy said in a prepared statement. “Its distinctly New York design coupled with Petco’s highly differentiated pet care offering brings to life the humanization and premiumization trends shaping the pet space in a way no one else can replicate. Every element is designed to cultivate a seamless experience that nurtures the incredible bond between pets and pet parents, making it a top destination for pet parents worldwide to experience the best in pet health and wellness.”

On Petco’s first day of business at the new store, a scruffy crew of young apparent travelers and their dogs sat for hours on the sidewalk seeking cash and food. People seemed eager to drop money into their bucket which was labelled “Ruff Times.” The group has since moved farther down the block.

After the Sunday ribbon cutting on June 4, Petco took over Union Square Park from 10 am to 6 pm with events such as a the “Paws in the Park” party and adoption event beginning at noon. Petco Love, the non-profit sponsoring agency, brought together more than 20 local animal welfare partners, including Muddy Paws and Animal Care Centers of NYC, to help hundreds of adoptable pets find homes. There was even a dog run and word of a fashion show, presented by BOBS from Skechers, featuring adoptable pets.