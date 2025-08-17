Alleged Hell’s Kitchen Rapist Arrested on Lower East Side

A suspect in the recent assault and attempted rape of a 21-year-old woman in Times Square has been arrested. To the surprise of no one, her alleged attacker, 37-year-old Anthony Smith, is a recidivist, including multiple prison terms for armed robbery and narcotics sales, in additions to many other arrests in New York and New Jersey.

The crimes of which Smith now accused unfolded in the very early morning hours of Sunday August 10, 2025.

In the austere language of NYPD reports:

“The New York City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual depicted in the attached media who is wanted in connection with an attempted rape that occurred within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct. Details are as follows:

“At approximately 3:30 a.m. in the vicinity of 47th Street and 8th Avenue, an unidentified male approached a 21-year-old victim and attempted to sexually assault her.

The male individual fled on foot, traveling westbound on 47th Street towards 9th Avenue to parts unknown.

The victim transported by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals / Metropolitan in stable condition.”

An accompanying surveillance photo showed a black male suspect, of indeterminate but somewhat youthful age wearing black t-shirt, black shorts, and white sneakers.

Less than three days later, the cops arrested Smith down in the 5th Precinct, which includes Chinatown and the deep Lower East Side. It’s reported that Smith was recognized by both his current parole officer and Corrections officers who encountered him previously.

According to prosecutors, Smith walked up behind the victim and put her in a chokehold so tight that she was unconscious within seconds. When the victim was again conscious, she was on her back with Smith crouching beside her, his hand under her shorts and underwear, touching her vagina.

While it was then that Smith became frightened by his victim’s revival and fled, surveillance cameras caught the whole attack on video.

Smith, who was charged with strangulation and attempted rape, gave his address as 455 10th Avenue, at W. 35th Street, which is a 44-floor, 270-unit luxury skyscraper called The Set in Hudson Yards. While it’s not impossible that Smith does live there, it would be highly unusual residence for someone accused of such of such a long string of alleged crimes.

Efforts to confirm Smith’s address were unsuccessful at press time.

Smith was arraigned in New York Supreme Court at 100 Centre Street on August 14 before Judge Julieta V. Lozano.

Prosecutors from D.A. Alvin Bragg’s office formally charged Smith with three crimes: first degree rape (vaginal – forcible compulsion); second degree strangulation; and second degree strangulation – sex motivated.

Represented by Public Defender Mariah A. Martinez, Smith pled not guilty and was remanded Smith to Rikers Island without bail.

Department of Corrections records describe Smith as a black male, 6’8” tall, 210 lbs. His next scheduled court is August 19, 2025.