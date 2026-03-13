Angelika Saleh, Co-founder of Beloved Theatre, Dies at 90

Independent filmmaker Angelika Saleh, co-founder of the Angelika Film Center, died at her home on the Upper West Side on February 12 at 90. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease, according to the New York Times.

Ms. Saleh opened the Angelika in September 1989 with her husband, Joseph Saleh. Prior to this, both began in the business as producers for independent films. Most notably, Ms. Saleh was the executive producer for the 1984 documentary “Streetwise,” which followed homeless youth living on the streets of Seattle.

Both also saw how difficult it was to distribute these indie films, which is what led them to open the movie theatre. Since then, the Angelika has had an immeasurable influence on the indie film business.

Crystal Field, the co-founder and Artistic Director of Theater for the New City, remembers going to the Angelika when it first opened.

“It did the kind of films you want to see. It gave an alternative to the Hollywood scene,” Field said.

It has also had a significant impact on indie filmmakers. Whit Stillman, the writer-director whose 1990 film “Metropolitan” was offered as an early screening at the Angelika, took to X to commemorate Ms. Saleh. “The cinema was hugely important for a lot of us - and still is,” Stillman said in a post.

Ms. Saleh was born Angelika Maria Ohl in Munich, Germany, on August 18, 1935. In 1957, she moved to New York after being hired as a Pan American World Airways stewardess.

“Angelika Saleh represents the best of New York: an immigrant who came here, built a life, and created something truly special for this city,” said City Council member Christopher Marte, who says he goes to the Angelika theatres often.

Shortly after, she met Mr. Saleh, who was an immigrant from Iran, at a party. The two married in 1959 and had two daughters, Eva Saleh and Jessica Saleh Hunt.

After 36 years of marriage, the couple decided to separate. While divorcing, they sold the Angelika to Reading Company for roughly $12 million. The company franchised the theatre, expanding to California, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Now, there are eight locations, including three in New York City.

“Angelika is such a heartfelt place,” said City Council member Harvey Epstein. “It’s been such a cutting-edge institution for indie film.”

The first Angelika is still located at its original address of 18 W Houston St, which previously was a cable car power station. Six screening rooms were installed in the basement of the building. In the lobby, the couple wanted to create an atmosphere conducive to discussion and installed a cafe in the lobby.

“She helped create a place that gave independent film a real home in New York and became part of the fabric of downtown life,” Marte said. “Her legacy is a reminder that this city is shaped by extraordinary people from all over the world who come here and leave something lasting behind.”

Ms. Saleh is survived by her daughters Eva and Jessica; a granddaughter; a great-granddaughter; and a sister, Rosemarie Dauer. Mr. Saleh died in 2007.