Artistic Fountain or Eyesore? High Line’s Pink Statue Stirs Debate

Found on the High Line near West 30th Street, a towering pink sculpture has been turning heads and drenching passersby alike. The piece, which resembles a foot to most, or something more suggestive to others, has garnered citywide attention, sparking debates on whether the piece deserves a spot on one of New York’s most significant tourist landmarks.

Officially titled “Foot Fountain (pink),” the 10-foot-tall work was created by Argentine artists Mika Rottenberg and installed in April 2025 as part of High Line Art, the rotating public art program run by Friends of the High Line. Expected to run until May 2026, the bright pink foot allows visitors to pedal a mechanism which activates a fountain, spraying water from the top of the structure.

However, while the foot does provide much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat, it has come under scrutiny for what some view as its phallic nature, whether intentional or unintentional. The piece, extremely straight and narrow, is complete with red-lipped mouths and protruding tongues, spraying water from its top.

Public perception of the image remains mixed. Though some visitors have dismissed the pink fountain as inappropriate or an eyesore, others believe there is a need to display art in all forms in public spaces.

“I think the High Line is the perfect place to have rotating public exhibits of art,” a citizen who wished to remain anonymous stated. “It gets so much traffic, thus the exposure to pedestrians is ideal. Is this sculpture to my taste? Not really. Would I want to see it there permanently? No. But that is what public displays of art are all about—garnering interest, inducing conversations, and producing opinions, both positive and negative.”

The citizen, who is a mother, continued.

“To me, it looks a little too fleshy, a little too phallic, with the spraying water emphasizing this connection. Art does not appeal to all audiences. Would I pose my kids there? Probably not. But does that mean it doesn’t have a right to be exhibited? No.”

Other observers shared similar opinions. Miles Richards, an art industry intern from California, described the piece as a poignant example of New York’s bold public art scene.

“The beauty of absurdity in art is its function as a means of attraction. This sculpture adds a functional absurdity to the High Line. Its purpose, as a monument to spirit and enthusiastic energy as well as a fountain for the High Line’s visitors, is welcome. From a fashion perspective, this piece is like an eccentric piece of clothing. It demands attention but garners appreciation through its crude/unusual form and bright colors that create a one-of-a-kind visual aesthetic.”

For Richards, the piece, though odd, brings an essential layer of personality to the High Line. “The High Line represents the industrial nature of New York City as an ever-evolving hub, yet on its own lacks the uniqueness and quirky nature of the city.” He believes that this structure–both functional and aesthetic–adds that missing element, underscoring the importance of art within the city.

The artist herself, who is from Buenos Aires but now lives and works in New York City, said the at the outset, it was not envisioned as a huge public art sculpture.

She said it was originally a sketch and then started much smaller in scale when it moved off the artists sketch pad. “It first appeared as a small sculpture while I was doing some craft work with my daughter during the pandemic,” she posted on the High Line web site. “The original version was conceived for the Tinguely Museum in Basel and designed as an irrigation fountain to water a flower garden in its radiant ‘footprint’—nurturing and connecting with the land it touches.

“Here on the High Line, instead of nurturing the well-tended gardens, I thought it should nurture and cool passersby on hot days, and share some of its overenthusiastic spirit!”

While “Foot Fountain (pink)” has been viewed both as a playful sprinkler and an eyesore to be avoided, it has undoubtedly succeeded in sparking conversation. Incredibly eccentric in nature, the sculpture embodies New York’s bold creative spirit. The best part? Loved or hated, it will continue to drench visitors until next summer.