Assault in Alphabet City; Fentanyl Dealer Indicted for Fatal Overdose

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual wanted in connection with an assault that occurred in Alphabet City, within the confines of the 9th Precinct. Details are as follows:

On Tuesday, February 24, at approximately 11:50 p.m., in the vicinity of East 10th Street and Avenue C, an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male were approached by an unidentified individual.

The unidentified individual followed the victims from an M14 Bus and proceeded to strike the 18-year-old female in the head with a construction worker hard hat. The 19-year-old male proceeded to chase the unidentified individual who then displayed a knife before fleeing on foot to parts unknown. The 18-year-old female sustained minor injuries to their head.

The sought individual is described as a male with a light complexion, last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket and black hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Feds Indict Drug Dealer for Fatal Fentanyl Overdose

Adam Sloan, aka “Slug” was indicted for distributing narcotics that resulted in the death of a Manhattan, whose indentity has not yet been released.

“The defendant showed zero regard for life when he allegedly sold a lethal amount of fentanyl to a New Yorker who was trying to turn his life around—and now a family is left grieving that loss,” said NYPD Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch who unsealed the indictment along with US attorney for the Sourthern District Jay Clayton and Frank Tarentino III, the Northeast Regional Associate Chief of Operations of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

According to the allegations contained in the Indictment and statements made in public court proceedings:

In October 2024, after suffering a nonfatal overdose, the victim tried to turn his life around by entering inpatient drug treatment and keeping handwritten notes to try to avoid relapse.

When the victim ultimately relapsed, however, Sloan was ready and willing to sell fentanyl to the victim. On the evening of July 15, 2025, the victim and the defendant arranged to meet. Surveillance video footage likewise shows that the victim and the defendant left their respective homes, walked towards one another for the meeting, and then returned to their respective homes. After consuming the fentanyl that Sloan had sold him, the victim suffered a fatal overdose.

Sloan, 44, of Manhattan is charged with one count of distribution of narcotics resulting in death, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Sloan’s indictment follows last autums’s federal and NYPD drug crackdowns in Washington Square Park, the site of frequent, and sometimes fatal, illegal drug sales.