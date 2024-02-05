Bellevue Escape: Suspect Being Treated for Stab Wound Flees Custody

A 23 year-old man being treated for stab wounds at Bellevue fled just before 4 a.m. on Feb. 3, after police took him into custody at the Kips Bay hospital on an active warrant. Doctors had reportedly told the cops to temporarily uncuff Christopher Miller, a Harlem resident, in order to suitably treat him for his injuries.

Miller reportedly made his way down a hospital hallway, before slipping out one of the hospital’s side doors. Surveillance footage that the NYPD says depicts the escaped man shows him using a cane. It remains unclear why he is wanted for arrest.

Miller is not the only criminal suspect that has made a Houdini-like escape from a Manhattan hospital in recent months.

Last August, 44 year-old Yenchun Chen made a bolt from Mount Sinai’s Beth Israel, where he was being treated for chest pains that he experienced during a court appearance on drug possession charges. In a remarkable sequence of events, he tied together a string of bed sheets to rappel down the front of the E. 16th St. hospital, before hailing a taxi and speeding off downtown.

More than a month later, Chen was found asleep on his friend’s couch in Long Island City. He was retaken into custody.