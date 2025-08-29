Bike Gang Attack at Cooper Square; Subway Phone Thief Caught!

Three brutes on bicycles who beat, slashed, and robbed a man of his iPhone are on the loose. Details of the broad-daylight robbery, which occurred within the confines of the 9th Precinct, are as follows:

On Sunday, Aug. 24, 2025, at approximately 3:35pm, at the southwest corner of East 8th Street and Cooper Square, three unidentified individuals approached a 24-year-old male victim and snatched the victim’s iPhone from his hand.

When the victim attempted to retrieve his phone, the three thugs punched him repeatedly and slashed his left hand with a knife.

The suspects then fled the scene on bicycles, which appear to be freestyle pedal bikes, traveling eastbound on East 8th Street. EMS responded and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The first sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black baseball cap.

The second sought individual is described as a male with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and gray/white shorts.

The third sought individual is described as a male with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt.

All three suspects have medium- to long-length braided hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on X @NYPDTips.

Recidivist Subway Phone Thief Busted by Transit Cops

Social media is often a cesspool, but every once in a while there comes a post that lifts one’s spirit.

One such occasion recently came from the X account @NYPDNews, which announced, “Keeping watch above and below ground. A straphanger was seated on a subway bench holding his cell phone when a thief suddenly snatched it and attempted to flee. Fortunately, @NYPDTransit officers nearby caught and arrested the thief before he could escape.”

Crime Watch asked NYPD what happened underground and this is what they said:

“On Aug. 11, 2025, at approximately 9:50am, on the southbound A platform of the West 14th Street and Eighth Avenue subway station, a 29-year-old male was seated on a bench holding his cell phone.

“The suspect approached the victim and snatched the cell phone from his hands. Transit District 2 officers nearby were alerted to the theft and immediately gave chase. The suspect was subsequently arrested, and the victim’s cell phone and a saw blade were recovered.”

Arrested was 22-year-old Dwight Hayes, of 147-37 15th Rd., in the Whitestone section of Queens. Hayes was charged with Grand Larceny, pled not guilty and was released without bail the next day.

Hayes is due back in court on this case on Oct. 2.

On Oct. 8, Hayes is scheduled to appear in Manhattan Supreme Court on his prior charges, which stem from armed robbery in August 2024, for which he was arrested by Midtown North cops that December.

Despite then facing a top charge of 2nd Degree Robbery—displays firearm, Hayes was released “with non-monetary conditions,” i.e., no bail.