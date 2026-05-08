‘Book of Mormon’ Extends Cancellation Through May 17 After Theater Fire

Broadway’s hit musical, “The Book of Mormon,” will cancel productions for at least two weeks as repairs continue at the Eugene O’Neill Theater after a three-alarm fire struck on May 4.

The venue sustained damage from what began as an electrical fire, leading to a full vacate order from the City Department of Buildings days after the blaze was extinguished.

Producers and the theater owner ATG entertainment confirmed May 6th that all performances are canceled through Sunday, May 17.

All ticket holders for shows through May 17 are eligible for refunds and exchanges via Broadway.com and other third party sellers.

The fire broke out early Monday morning, May 4, in an electrical room between the fourth and fifth floor. Most of the damage was contained to the spotlight room with some water damage to the auditorium. A neighboring hotel also sustained limited damage to three fifth-floor rooms, leading to a partial vacate order there. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

In a joint statement, ATG Entertainment and the “Book of Mormon Producers” said: “ATG Entertainment and “The Book of Mormon” are currently working with a team of industry professionals to begin repairs needed to the building.” They thanked first responders for their quick action and noted that an update on the show’s return is expected next week, with performances “anticipated to resume at the Eugene O’Neill in the coming weeks.”

“The Book of Mormon,” which opened at the Eugene O’Neill in 2011 and is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, had no performances scheduled on the day of the fire. Tuesday and Wednesday shows were initially canceled, with the shutdown now extended.

The 1,066- to 1,108-seat theater, built in 1925 and renamed for playwright Eugene O’Neill in 1959, has hosted numerous performances over the decades. The fire marks a significant disruption for one of Broadway’s most notable productions, which has logged more than 5,000 performances.

For ticket updates, visit the official “Book of Mormon” website or contact your point of purchase.