Bottcher Stages Gala Inauguration at Natural History Museum

The stars turned out as Erik Bottcher, who won a special election for the New York State Senator for the 47th District on Sunday, March 15, stage a boisterous ceremonial swaring ceremony in the LeFrak Theater at the American Museum of Natural History.

The 46-year-old public servant vowed to continue to fight for New Yorkers’ rights for dignity, housing affordability, mental health, sexual equality, and tranquil, tree-lined neighborhoods.

Bottcher continues to serve many of the same neighborhoods as his former council member constituency in a district that encompasses the Upper West Side below 103rd Street, Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea, and parts of the West Village down to Christopher Street.

The museum auditorium was filled to capacity with more than 900 invited guests and the guest list had to be shut down by Saturday. The ceremony openedwith Bottcher joining an inclusive dance troupe from Dances for a Variable Population.

Clay Aiken, the American Idol runner-up, singer, actor, and political activist, delivered humorous opening remarks, rating Bottcher’s dance ability and letting us know that, unlike Kristi Noem, no taxpayer dollars were spent on this event.

Aiken described how Bottcher grew up at a fishing resort in Lake Placid in northern New York State. The only gay teen in a small town, Bottcher was bullied ruthlessly. Like many people, Erik moved to New York City to better his life, and found a community and a home here.

Aiken concluded, and many subsequent speakers echoed, “The state, the city, the country needs more people like Erik.”

Dan Slippen, Executive Director of the American Museum of Natural History, welcomed the audience and speakers, and invited all for a sleepover at the museum.

Each speaker was introduced by a snippet of Ace Frehley’s 1978 version of the anthem “Back in the New York Groove.” Most speakers felt moved to groove a step or two as they crossed the stage to the podium.

The partisan audience of course praised Bottcher’s public service career that began in 2009, when he was the LGBTQ and HIV/AIDS Community Liaison in the City Council’s community outreach unit. Bottcher organized grassroots campaigns on issues including hate crimes, transgender rights, housing for people with HIV/AIDS, and marriage equality as Council Memember Corey Johnson’s Chief of Staff from 2015 to 2021. He succeeded his boss on the city council. Botthcer has said one of his most impactful initiatives for generations was planting 1,000 trees throughout his district.

Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal advised Bottcher that since he now represents the Upper West Side, he needs to know that the best bagels are at Absolute Bagels (now 2788 Bagels), the best Sicilian slice is from Mama’s TOO!, and the best fried chicken is from Jacob’s Pickles.

NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin said she misses Erik every single day in City Council. She recalls, “You were able to help pass one of the most important bills that City Council passed, which was to provide mental health services in all homeless shelters in New York.”

As well as remarks from many politicos at various levels of government, the event included a moving address from Bottcher’s charismatic father, Jerry Botcher. Legendary gay rights activist and Bottcher’s close friend, Allen Roskoff, also spoke. He predicted that “Erik Bottcher will be the first openly gay mayor of the City of New York.”

Miss Peppermint, a drag queen activist performer who was a runner-up in RuPaul’s Drag Race, said she was setting the stage for bipartisan cooperation by beginning her act in the middle of the aisle, though she admitted she sided with the Democrats after singing Blondie’s “Call Me,” and ending stage-left sitting on Bottcher’s lap.

Miss Peppermint said, “In a climate right now, where we’re seeing attacks to many different marginalized communities, especially the trans community, it’s such a wonderful moment to see that Erik is always right there at every single event.” She noted that access for passports are in jeopardy for trans people, as well as driver’s licenses and birth certificates. She concluded, “If you don’t know where to go, follow Erik.”

New York State Attorney General Letitia James garnered wild applause and a standing ovation as she took the podium. After singing a brief snippet of Burt Bacharach’s “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” James said she has seen first-hand the passion and integrity Bottcher brings to everything he does.

James said “Public service isn’t always easy. Sometimes you have to stand alone. You’ve got to stand strong. It’s leaders like Erik who remind us... when you care about people, when you lead with empathy and determination, you can make a real difference in the lives of those around you.” She concluded, “Today’s a celebration of the future that he will build for New York.”

James and Bottcher sang a few impromptu bars of “Love Sweet Love” together. Then James administered the oath of the office of State Senator to Bottcher, with his parents, Linda and Jerry Bottcher, at his side.

Bottcher said that the most important lesson that 17 years of politics has taught him is that most of the decisions in life have come down to a choice between fear and courage.

Bottcher said, “Most people are not asking for miracles, they are asking for dignity. A roof over their head, the ability to see a doctor, a clean park... to know that someone gives a damn.” Bottcher concluded, “The strongest people are not the loudest–they are the people who show up. I will show up, I will listen, I will fight for the dignity of every person who calls this district home, and I will always choose courage over fear. This city is big enough for all our dreams!”

The ceremony was recorded and is available for viewing on YouTube. The oath administration begins at 2:01:00.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer and artist who writes a monthly column for Straus News. For stories from her column, see https://karenqs.nyc.