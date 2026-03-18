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Brkln Bloke Breaking Bad with Pop-Up Opening at Grand Central

Catch the latest drips, drinks, and beats on Thursday, March 19 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Grand Central Terminal /
| 18 Mar 2026 | 04:48
    Brkln Bloke founder Wayne Fortune with the writer Karen Rempel at pop-up on E. 42nd St.
    Brkln Bloke founder Wayne Fortune with the writer Karen Rempel at pop-up on E. 42nd St. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    Brkln Bloke iconic tee and hoodie with youngest Brkln boi.
    Brkln Bloke iconic tee and hoodie with youngest Brkln boi. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    Brkln Bloke pop-up on E. 42nd St features beloved sculptures by Mogi.
    Brkln Bloke pop-up on E. 42nd St features beloved sculptures by Mogi. ( Photo: Karen Rempel)
    Details for Brkln Bloke grand opening on E. 42nd St.
    Details for Brkln Bloke grand opening on E. 42nd St. ( Image: Linna Ug)

Brkln Bloke is dope on a rope—the coolest locally-designed rigging (streetwear) for Manhattan dudes about town. Brkln Bloke, founded by Londoner Wayne Fortune, has been popping up around town for more than a decade. Their latest pop-up experience mixes old and new favorites from their menswear collection, plus shades and other accessories. The open-design space beckons you in at 89 East 42nd Street, near the main entrance to Grand Central Terminal.

The grand opening of Brkly Bloke on March 19 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. will feature tasting of various liquidities by Kamiki, paired with tasty beats to spike your mood.

The pop-up features smirkily cute sculptural art by Mogi Studio as well as streetwise art by a plethora of other artists. New designs are incoming throughout the pop-up’s run through the end of May.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist who writes a monthly column “Karen’s Quirky New York” for Straus News. For stories from her column, see https://karenqs.nyc.