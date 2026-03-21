Brkln Bloke Breaking Bad with Pop-Up Opening at Pershing Sq.

British-born hip hop artist and fashion designer Wayne Fortune is showcasing the latest in his Brkln Bloke streetwear collection at a new pop up store that just opened this weekend in Pershing Square near Grand Central.

Guests were able to catch the latest drips, drinks, and beats at the menswear designer’s grand opening on March 19 at 89 E. 42nd St. It runs until the end of May.

Streetwear has evolved from an off beat subculture to a driving force in fashion which is growing more rapidly than the traditional fashion market, in part because its clothes are more accessible to the masses than the glitzy high fashion world.

Last year, the global streetwear market size was valued at $371.1 billion according to Fortune Business Insights, and is projected to reach $397.97 billion in this year, growing at nearly and eight percent clip through 2034 when it is expected to be a $734.05 billion.

In the United States, the street wear marked is projected to reach $102.6 billion by 2032 driven skateboarders, hip-hop culture, strong sneaker demand, limited-edition collaborations and social media-driven fashion influencers. While Fortune’s designs are considered premium, a more downmarket streetwise chic store even staged a pop up during New York Fashion Week staged by designer and artist McKenna Camilee.

Fortune, who has been active in the music, art and fashion world, has been popping up around town since landing in Brooklyn back in 2010. The latest pop-up experience mixes old and new favorites from their menswear collection, plus colorful shades and other accessories.

The grand opening of Brkln Bloke on March 19 from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. featured tasting of various liquidities by Kamiki, paired with tasty beats to spike your mood.

The pop-up features smirkily cute sculptural art by Mogi Studio as well as streetwise art by a plethora of other artists. New designs are incoming throughout the pop-up’s run through the end of May.

Karen Rempel is a New York-based writer, model, and artist who writes a monthly column “Karen’s Quirky New York” for Straus News. For stories from her column, see https://karenqs.nyc.