Canal Street Subway Assault; Drug Bust in Washington Square

Cops are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individual who is wanted in connection with a forcible touching and assault incident that occurred within the confines of the 1st Precinct/ Transit District 2.

On Oct. 11 at approximately 2 p.m. a 37-year-old female victim was walking up the staircase of the Canal Street A-train subway station when an unidentified male approached her as he was walking down the stairs and grabbed her breasts over her clothing.

An argument ensued, and the groper punched the victim in the face causing a laceration. The pervert then fled on foot to parts unknown. The victim sustained minor injuries but refused medical attention.

The suspect. a male of with light skin and dark curly hair, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatshirt, white T-shirt, black pants, and white and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on X @NYPDTips.

63 y.o. woman Busted for Selling Crack in Wash Sq. Park

On Oct. 14 at approximately 8 a.m. officers observed a 63-year-old female make a hand-to-hand transaction with unapprehended individuals inside of 1 Washington Square North, within the confines of the 6th Precinct.

The suspect, identified as Jena Havens, residing in a FiDi homeless shelter at 105 Washington St. was found to be in possession of a quantity of alleged crack cocaine, police said. Havens was arraigned, pled not guilty and released that same day. She is represented by an attorney from Legal Aid. Her next scheduled court date is Dec. 8.

Her address is a so-called “safe haven” homeless shelter that has been the subject of controversy since the summer of 2024.

“They ticked a box, they did ‘community outreach’ and it’s just a false statement,” a FiDi West Neighborhood Association member said of the shelter’s operator, the New York-based non-profit organization Center for Urban Community Services (CUCS).