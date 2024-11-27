Central Park Conservancy Reveals Plans to Create Safer Bike Paths, Remove Traffic Lights

The Central Park Conservancy says it wants to remove traffic lights and make the six mile park loop more bike and pedestrian friendly with plans for a protected bike lane on both sides of the 86th Street transverse at the heart of the park.

“It is a world-class green space and one of the most popular destinations in the country,” said Meera Joshi, NYC deputy mayor, operations. “It is also a space where New Yorkers run, walk, bike, skate, and roll, both for commuting and for exercise. It is important that we make the Park safe, vibrant, and welcoming to all.”

The NYPD, which has a police precinct devoted solely to the 843-acre park, reported that between 2018 and 2022 there were 522 reported bike collisions in the park, and 472 resulted in injury, including one fatality. But as the CPC points out, “Reported crashes may not fully reflect the chaotic or unsafe feel of the busier sections of the Drives, nor the more minor collisions that regularly occur.”

The report on planned changes in the park was released Nov. 20 and is the result of a year-long study conducted by Sam Schwarz Engineering in collaboration with the Central Park Conservancy, the New York City Department of Transportation (NYC DOT), and NYC Parks, with much of the data drawn from over 10,000 community responses.

Forty seven percent of the Park’s 120 intersections are controlled by traffic signals, according to the survey which notes all of them were installed when the Park was still open to motor traffic. They also reported that, while north-south bike trips through the Park “are fairly direct, there are limited cross-Park routes, limiting options for people who commute or work on their bikes.” They estimate that there are an average of 3,320 cycling trips across the Park each day.

The study classified its recommendations into three kinds of actions, based on how quickly they could be implemented in the future: near-term actions, medium-term actions, and longer-term actions. Near-term actions “can be initiated or implemented quickly...although some actions might be more intricate and require a longer time frame for execution, the groundwork for development and collaboration can commence immediately,” the Central Park Conservancy wrote in their study. Medium-term actions “may span several years and would require a more comprehensive approach,” while longer-term actions “[extend] over years...[and] would involve additional analysis, in-depth design development, and ongoing collaboration and funding between the Central Park Conservancy and the City.”

The study categorizes removing the traffic signals as a medium-term action. “The removal of traffic signals requires concurrence by NYC DOT and should be implemented first as a small-scale pilot project in one section of the Park,” the survey says.

Similarly, developing “bike lanes on the streets surrounding the Park” is classified as a medium-term action, and would need to be implemented with assistance from City agencies.

The near-term actions the Conservancy recommended are scheduled to begin in 2025, and will take up to “two years to complete the full six miles or repaving,” their website says. But while Central Park Conservancy conducted the survey in collaboration with NYC DOT and NYC Parks—the two groups that they would need to work with in order to implement their suggestions—it’s not immediately clear what actions need to be taken in order make their medium- and long- term plans reality. However, StreetsBlog NYC reported that the Department of Transportation said that discussions on implementing crosstown bike lanes “will move forward in the near future,” with there being “more to discuss ‘in the months to come.’”

“With a record 42 million visits a year and the banning of private cars from the Park in 2018, there is an enormous opportunity to reimagine the infrastructure and design of the Drives, fostering a welcoming, intuitive, and safe environment for all while also staying true to the Park’s original vision,” the CPC said in a statement on Nov. 27.

The NYPD reported that between 2018 and 2022 there were 522 reported bike collisions in the park, and 472 resulted in injury, including one fatality.

But as the CPC points out, “Reported crashes may not fully reflect the chaotic or unsafe feel of the busier sections of the Drives, nor the more minor collisions that regularly occur.”

The new recommendations hope to change that.

“Since its creation, the drives have adapted to the evolving modes of transportation and the growing needs of the community,” the CPC stated. “The original design created picturesque routes for horse-drawn carriages, while also accommodating other forms of moving about New York City.

“Today, this scenic six-mile loop invites active exploration, serving as a beloved recreational haven for running, walking, skating, and cycling for residents and visitors.”