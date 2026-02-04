Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Feb. 5-11

Thursday, Feb. 5

Chelsea

The Gotham All-Stars: Come to this professional showcase featuring comics from Netflix, Showtime, HBO, “The Daily Show,” “The Tonight Show,” “Late Night,” “The Late Show,” “The Late Late Show,” and various TV shows and films. 8 p.m. Gotham Comedy Club, 208 W. 23rd St., New York, NY, 212-367-9000.

Downtown

Little Movers Storytime: Join the NYPL to hear stories, sing songs, and get those wiggles out as you help your active child build important early learning skills. Discover ways to promote early literacy at home and meet other caregivers in the neighborhood. This event is best for new walkers, toddlers, or children at this developmental stage. 10:15 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy St., New York, NY, 212-243-6876.

Friday, Feb. 6

Downtown

Ellis Paul: Come to Groove to hear singer-songwriter Ellis Paul, whose folk-pop music was part of the ‘90s folk revival. Paul’s music has been featured in movies like Me, Myself, and Irene and Shallow Hal. 6 p.m. Groove, 125 MacDougal St., New York, NY, 212-254-9393.

Chelsea

Olivia Muenter + Becca Freeman: “Little One”: Join the Strand for a release event with co-host of the “Bad on Paper” podcast, Olivia Muenter, discussing her new novel, Little One. 7 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd-floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY, 212-473-1452.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Chelsea

ASL-interpreted Shabbat Morning Service: A service will be held at Town & Village Synagogue with full readings from the Torah and Haftorah too. 9:30 a.m. Town & Village Synagogue, 334 E. 14th St., New York, NY, 212-677-8090.

Downtown

Kids Rock For Kids Winter Showcase: Come to The Bitter End to hear teen bands supporting a charitable cause. This Brooklyn-based nonprofit organization provides a platform for young musicians to perform live and raise money for children in need. 3 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., New York, NY, 212-673-7030.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Downtown

Valentine-Making Workshop: Take part in this time-honored annual Battery Park City tradition, where participants are invited to make handmade cards for their loved ones. Art projects are designed for ages 4 and up. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Authority, 6 River Terrace, New York, NY, 212-417-2000.

Chelsea

Watch the Big Game at Bryant Park: Join in a Super Bowl viewing party at The Lodge rinkside bar and food hall. Enjoy food and drink specials while watching the big game on a big screen. This is free and open to the public, no tickets or registration required. 6:30 p.m. Bryant Park, The Lodge, northeast corner of the rink deck, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-768-4242.

Monday, Feb. 9

Chelsea

Teen Recording Studio & Media Lab: BYOProject: Join the NYPL for BYOProject labs where you will receive dedicated one-on-one consultation with a studio specialist. Whether you need help with your design homework or assistance setting up a complex editing session, they are there to guide you through the process in a way that is tailored to your needs and skill level. 4 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY, 212-340-0863.

Downtown

Lapsit Storytime: Join the Hudson Park Library for a special time to bond with your little one and meet other caregivers. You will explore the joys of books, songs, and gentle movement in addition to building early learning skills you can practice at home. Come prepared to sit with your child on your lap. Best for children who are pre-walkers and who prefer a gentle, slow-paced program. 11:15 a.m. Hudson Park Library, 66 Leroy St., New York, NY, 212-243-6876.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Chelsea

Songs from the Harlem Renaissance: A Black History Month Concert: Baritone Joseph Parrish returns to Baruch PAC following his 2023 debut, with an evening of art songs from the Harlem Renaissance, curated specially for his Baruch appearance. Parrish was a recipient of the 2024 Sullivan Grant, a member of the Salzburger Festspiele Young Singers Project for the 2024 festival season, and a third prize winner in the Opera Index Voice Competition 2024. 7 p.m. Baruch Performing Arts Center, One Bernard Baruch Way, 55 Lexington Ave., New York, NY, 646-312-1000.

Downtown

Generation Women: Come to Joe’s Pub for this multigenerational storytelling night that invites a woman or non-binary performer in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s, or 70s+ to share an original true story on a theme. 7 p.m. Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY, 212-539-8500.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

Chelsea

The American West Reimagined: Experience the vision of photographers Maryam Eisler and Alexei Riboud in “West, West,” a dual exploration of the American West’s enduring allure. Moderated by curator Carrie Scott, the discussion will examine how both artists interpret the landscapes, light, and legends that have inspired generations of creators. 7 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY, 212-475-3424.

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year-old history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped, and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed, or restored. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY, 212-219-0302.