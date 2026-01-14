Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jan. 15-21

Thursday, Jan. 15

Chelsea

Inside the Moment: Iconic Blues, Soul, Jazz, Rock, and R&B Images and History by Joseph A. Rosen: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Joseph A. Rosen to celebrate his new book, an illustrated look at one of music history’s most memorable and vibrant eras. He will be in conversation with Steve Berkowitz, followed by a signing. 6 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY, 212-759-2424.

Downtown

Ulysses at the Public Theater: In this New York City premiere by the Elevator Repair Service theater ensemble, seven performers sit down for a sober reading, but soon find themselves guzzling pints, getting in brawls, and committing debaucheries as they careen on a fast-forward tour through Joyce’s funhouse of styles. Through Feb. 15. 7:30 p.m. Public Theater, Martinson Hall, 425 Lafayette St., New York, NY. 212-967-7555.

Friday, Jan. 16

Downtown

Walking Tour: Jewish Lower East Side: Stroll through the neighborhood’s 100-year history. A century ago, the Lower East Side saw unparalleled growth as waves of immigrants settled, prayed, played, worked, shopped, and attended school in this neighborhood as they built their new lives in a new land. Today, there are signs of the past hidden within the modern streets. See how many of these historic places have been transformed, repurposed, or restored. 1:30 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY, 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Bark After Dark: This new after-hours series at the Museum of the Dog is where art, dogs, and community come together. Enjoy music, special activities, and playful surprises designed for both people and pups, all set against the backdrop of the museum’s one-of-a-kind collection. 6 p.m. AKC Museum of the Dog, 101 Park Ave., New York, NY, 212-696-8360.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line Docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design, and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 12 p.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY, 212-500-6035.

Downtown

12 Last Songs: Come to La MaMa to see “12 Last Songs,” part live exhibition, part performance, where from midday to midnight, real workers from New York City will perform paid shifts on stage, in front of a live audience. There are no actors. A builder might build a wall, a hairdresser might cut someone’s hair, and a chef might prepare a meal. There will be just 12 versions of “12 Last Songs” taking place around the world. New York City is No. 9. 12 p.m. La MaMa, Ellen Stewart Theater, 66 E. 4th St., New York, NY, 212-254-6468.

Sunday, Jan. 18

Downtown

Recycle Your Tree: Help Battery Park City stay green this holiday season. Please deposit your tree without decorations at the curb. Parks staff will pick up trees until Jan. 30. Trees are chipped and used for mulch in the parks of Battery Park City. Battery Park City Authority, 212-417-2000.

Chelsea

Ice Skating at Bryant Park: Join The Rink this season at Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park. New York City’s largest free-admission ice skating rink is open daily through March 1. 8 a.m. Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY.

Monday, Jan. 19

Chelsea

Jenny Gorelick & Margalit Cutler: The Book of Red Flags: Join the Strand Book Store for a release event with comedian, actor, and writer Jenny Gorelick, and illustrator Margalit Cutler, discussing their new book, The Book of Red Flags. 7 p.m. Strand Book Store, 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY, 212-473-1452.

Downtown

Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Jackie Robinson Museum: Honor the legacy of Dr. King and the fight for civil rights at the Jackie Robinson Museum, where you can learn about Robinson and Dr. King’s collaboration during landmark campaigns of the Civil Rights Movement. 12 p.m. Jackie Robinson Museum, One Hudson Square Building, 75 Varick St., New York, NY, 866-454-3772.

Tuesday, Jan. 20

Chelsea

Jalapeño Social Hour: A Spanish Conversation Group: Join the staff of the New York Public Library and other fellow Spanish speakers for an hour of Spanish conversation. This group is at the intermediate and advanced level. 1:30 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY, 212-340-0863.

Downtown

Toddler Time: Bring your toddlers to the NYPL to share stories, songs, and rhymes. This event is recommended for children up to 3 years of age. 11:30 a.m. Tompkins Square Library, 331 E. 10th St., New York, NY, 212-228-4747.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Chelsea

Paul Rosolie celebrates Junglekeeper: Join Barnes & Noble Union Square to welcome naturalist, explorer, author, and award-winning wildlife filmmaker Paul Rosolie, to celebrate his newest book, Junglekeeper: What It Takes to Change the World, a deep dive to his life in the Amazon rainforest. 6 p.m. Barnes & Noble Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., New York, NY, 212-253-0810.

Downtown

The Visitors: Winner of the 2023 Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Mainstage Production and Best Ensemble, PAC NYC welcomes The Visitors for its first international production. The show is set in Sydney Harbor in January of 1788, when seven Aboriginal leaders gather while a mysterious fleet of ships amasses in the bay. Through Feb. 1. 7 p.m. Perelman Performing Arts Center, 251 Fulton St., New York, NY, 212-266-3000.