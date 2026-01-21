Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jan. 22-28

Thursday, Jan. 22

Chelsea

All a Blur: Photographs from the Infinity Series by Bill Armstrong: Join Rizzoli for a conversation with Bill Armstrong to celebrate his new book, a meditation on the granular elements of personal history, spirituality, philosophy, and the medium of photography itself. Armstrong will be in conversation with Lyle Rexer, followed by a signing. 5:30 p.m. Rizzoli Bookstore, 1133 Broadway, New York, NY, 212-759-2424.

Downtown

Slavery in Plain Sight: A 19th-Century Merchant’s Home: This exhibition highlights New Yorkers’ complicity with the slave economy, focusing on objects and materials in the Tredwell Collection with direct links to the Transatlantic Slave Trade. Mahogany, sugar, tobacco, cotton, and metals are all in plain sight in the Tredwell home, as they were in homes throughout the city. 1 p.m. Merchant’s House Museum, 29 E. 4th St., New York, NY, 212- 777-1089.

Friday, Jan. 23

Downtown

Adult Zumba: Join in on the fun featuring easy-to-follow Latin dance choreography while working on your balance, coordination, and range of motion. Bring your friends and come prepared for enthusiastic instruction, a little strength training, and a lot of fun. 10:30 a.m. 6 River Terrace, Battery Park City, New York, NY, 212-417-2000.

Chelsea

Dr. Tara Narula + Robin Roberts: The Healing Power of Resilience: Visit the Strand Book Store for a release event with ABC News chief medical correspondent and cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula, discussing her new book, The Healing Power of Resilience. 7 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd-floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY, 212-473-1452.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Chelsea

Early Morning Opening: Intrepid in Motion: The Intrepid Museum offers Early Morning Openings for children with autism and their families before the museum opens to the public. Learn about how Intrepid steered its way through the ocean and its airplanes soared through the skies. Explore historic spaces and take part in hands-on activities that dive into the challenges of moving everything from massive ships to high-speed aircraft. 8:30 a.m. Intrepid Museum, Pier 86, West 46th Street and Twelfth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-245-0072.

Downtown

Gotham Songwriting Festival: Come to the Bitter End for this fundraiser celebrating music, creativity, and community in NYC. Gotham pays homage to New Music Seminar and CMJ music festivals, while mentoring the next generation of songwriters. Attendees will get a bird’s-eye view into the stories behind some of the greatest songs of the last decade. 6:30 p.m. The Bitter End, 147 Bleecker St., New York, NY, 212-673-7030.

Sunday, Jan. 25

Downtown

Walking Tour: All-of-a-Kind Family: Follow in the footsteps of Ella, Henny, Sarah, Charlotte, and Gertie, the beloved sisters depicted in Sydney Taylor’s children’s classic All-of-a-Kind Family. Stroll through the story and into the streets to learn about the real-life people and Lower East Side places that inspired Taylor to write All-of-a-Kind Family. This event is recommended for children 5 and up and their adult companions. 10:30 a.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge St., New York, NY, 212-219-0302.

Chelsea

Miss Maybell and Her Ragtime Romeos: Come to Birdland to hear this NYC-based band playing a large repertoire of early jazz and blues from the 1910s through the ’30s. They source their tunes from dusty old 78 records and antique sheet music and give new life to songs created over 100 years ago. 5:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W. 44th St., New York, NY, 212-581-3080.

Monday, Jan. 26

Chelsea

Open Studio Sessions at the Teen Center: The NYPL’s state-of-the-art recording studio offers a unique opportunity for teens to come in, record their music, and receive feedback from their peers and an engineer. You’ll have the chance to learn about audio engineering and get a behind-the-scenes look at the recording process. In Open Studio, teens are invited to record one song of up to three minutes. Bring your own instrument, or the library can provide a guitar or bass. 4 p.m. Stavros Niarchos Foundation Library, 455 Fifth Ave., New York, NY, 212- 340-0863.

Downtown

Teen Open Hours: Utilize Battery Park City Library’s tech, arts and craft supplies, print collection, and online resources, for studying and homework or just grab a laptop and hang out. Librarians will be onsite to assist with any questions you may have. 3 p.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Ave., New York, NY, 212-790-3499.

Tuesday, Jan. 27

Chelsea

Vinyl Nights at the Lodge at Bryant Park: Dance the night away at The Lodge as DJ Woof & Quinnette spin classic mixes of disco, hip-hop, funk, and more, all on vinyl. The party continues on the blue rink deck and on the ice too. 7 p.m. Bryant Park, northwest corner of The Rink, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY, 212-768-4242.

Downtown

Art Party 2026: Bold style takes the spotlight at the Whitney Art Party, a night of art, fashion, and music. Dance, sip crafted cocktails, enjoy passed bites, and explore the museum’s galleries after hours. 8:30 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, NY, 212-570-3600.

Wednesday, Jan. 28

Chelsea

Live Music — Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing, and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 Ninth Ave., New York, NY, 212- 652-2111.

Downtown

City Vineyard presents The Soul Experienced Unplugged with Corey Glover: Best known as the lead singer of the legendary multiple-Grammy-winning band Living Colour, Corey Glover has embarked on a new project: “The Soul Experience.” Backed by a revolving cast of outstanding musicians who have played with R&B legends including Sam Moore, Mavis Staples, Bette Levette, Solomon Burke, Sue Foley and the Rascals, Glover unleashes his multi-faceted vocal skills on a variety of old-school soul classics as well as songs from his solo albums and Living Colour. 7 p.m. City Vineyard, 233 West St., New York, NY, 646- 677-8350.