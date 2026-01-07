Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jan. 8-14

Thursday, Jan. 8

Chelsea

NYC Ska Orchestra: Come to City Winery for this performance, where big-band energy meets Jamaican soul. The NYC Ska Orchestra is a unique 20-piece big band that creates and performs original compositions and arrangements of songs from the historic and culturally iconic Jamaican music of ska, mento, rock steady, reggae, and jazz from the 1950s and ‘60s. 7:30 p.m. City Winery, 25 Eleventh Ave., New York, NY. 646-751-6033.

Downtown

Mandylion Press presents . . . Why Do 19th Century Novels Matter Today?: The Mandylion version of the 19th century focuses not on narratives of progress, but on the period’s failed revolutions, forgotten cultural detritus, and faded figures. In a conversation moderated by the press’s founders, Mabel Capability Taylor and Madeline Porsella, a panel of writers and scholars will consider how the 19th century’s unrealized possibilities and unresolved tensions might offer new ways of thinking about our own historical moment. 7 p.m. McNally Jackson Books Seaport, 4 Fulton St., New York, NY. 646-964-4232.

Friday, Jan. 9

Downtown

PhysFestNYC: PhysFestNYC debuted in January 2024 thanks to a grassroots crowdfunding campaign and the generosity of its hosts at Stella Adler Center for the Arts. The festival includes physical theater, which it defines as any performing art form that centers the body in space. There will be workshops, shows, panels, and parties. 12 p.m. Stella Adler Center for the Arts, 65 Broadway, 2nd floor, New York, NY. 212-689-0087.

Chelsea

FashionSpeak Fridays: An Evening with Nanette Lepore: Join celebrated fashion designer Nanette Lepore for an evening highlighting her illustrious career. Since launching her namesake label in the 1990s, she has become a defining voice in contemporary women’s fashion. 7 p.m. National Arts Club, 5 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY. 212-475-3424.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Chelsea

Live Artery 2026: Live Artery provides a platform for artists to share their work with the general public and presenters from around the world, fostering new commissions, touring opportunities and lasting professional relationships. Artists showing works-in-progress or excerpts of completed works include Maree ReMalia, Abby Z and the New Utility, and Yaa Samar Dance Theatre. 1 p.m. New York Live Arts, 219 W. 19th St., New York, NY. 212-691-6500.

Downtown

Recycle Your Tree: Help Battery Park City stay green this holiday season. Please deposit your tree without decorations at the curb. Parks staff will pick up trees until Jan. 30. Trees are chipped and used for mulch in the parks of Battery Park City. Battery Park City Authority, 200 Liberty St., New York, NY. 212-417-2000.

Sunday, Jan. 11

Downtown

NYC Winter Jazzfest: Now over two decades strong, this festival is a vital platform for emerging talent, offering artists meaningful exposure through alignment with the Association of Performing Arts Professionals (APAP) conference and access to a global network of industry professionals. This will showcase a wide spectrum of innovative artists while championing the music’s role as a force for cultural and social change. 7 p.m. Nublu, 151 Loisaida Ave., New York, NY. info@winterjazzfest.com .

Chelsea

The Birdland Latin Jazz Orchestra: Visit Birdland, which has been called “close to perfection for serious fans and musicians,” by The New York Times, to hear top-flight jazz in a world-class setting with an award-winning menu. 8:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 W. 44th St., New York, NY. 212-581-3080.

Monday, Jan. 12

Chelsea

AAWW & The Strand Present — Chanel Miller + Jia Tolentino: “The Moon Without Stars”: Join the Strand Book Store for a launch event with bestselling writer and artist Chanel Miller, discussing her new children’s book, “The Moon Without Stars.” Joining Miller in conversation is New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino. This event is co-presented with the Asian American Writers’ Workshop. 7 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd-floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY. 212-473-1452.

Downtown

A Closer Look: Guided Close-Looking Through Dialogue: Slow down and discover how much there is to see when we take the time to look closely at highlights from “Untitled” (America). Guided by a Whitney Museum docent, participants are encouraged to think through and discuss works together. Each session focuses on a single work of art or explores a connection between two works. 12 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort St., New York, NY. 212-570-3600.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Chelsea

Edge Class: In this class, taught by Ice Theatre of New York skaters, gain a repertory of exercises designed to develop skills necessary for the athletic elements of skating. 6:30 a.m. Rink at Bryant Park, 42nd Street and Sixth Avenue, New York, NY. 212-768-4242.

Downtown

Mandarin Bilingual Storytime with Chatham Square: Come to the NYPL for a Mandarin/English bilingual storytime filled with songs, stories, and purposeful play. This event is recommended for children up to 5 years old with their caregivers. 10:30 a.m. Chatham Square Library, 33 East Broadway, New York, NY. 212-964-6598.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Chelsea

High Line Tour: From Freight to Flowers: Hear the story behind New York City’s park in the sky. Join the High Line docents, volunteer guides who offer an insider’s perspective on the park’s history, design, and landscape. Spots are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. 10 a.m. High Line, Gansevoort Street entrance, New York, NY. 212-500-6035.

Downtown

Baby Art: Bring your little artist to the NYPL to explore open-ended ways to promote early learning through art. Baby Art will explore colors, shapes, and more while working on motor skills, creativity, and imagination. 11 a.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Ave., New York, NY. 212-790-3499.