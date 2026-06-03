Chelsea & Downtown Manhattan Events: Jun. 4-10

Thursday, June 4th

Chelsea

Kids In Motion: Mathews-Palmer Playground: The Kids in Motion program engages children in active outdoors play. A NYC Parks staff member leads four to seven hours of free activities in NYC’s playgrounds, including organized sports, games, fitness demos, board games and more. Kids in Motion is a free, drop-in program without registration. 10:00 a.m. Mathews-Palmer Playground, West 45th Streets, between 9th and 10th Avenues, New York, NY (212) 639-9675.

Downtown

Art Meets Books: Join local artist and educator Taejung Kim from the Portable Museum Project in collaboration with friends from the New York Public Library’s Hudson branch. This event is designed for elementary to middle school-aged children. 3:00 p.m. Washington Square Park, Playground, 8 Washington Square North, New York, NY hello@washingtonsqpark.org.

Friday, June 5th

Downtown

Sunset Singing Circle: Singer-songwriter Terre Roche leads this weekly singing program of classic and contemporary tunes for beginners and seasoned crooners alike. 7:00 p.m. Irish Hunger Memorial Plaza, North End Avenue & Vesey Street, New York, NY (212) 417-2000.

Chelsea

Piano in Bryant Park: Come on down and swing along to the best ragtime, stride and jazz the Big Apple has to offer. There will be special performances on select Thursdays and sprinkled spontaneously throughout the season. 12:30 p.m. Bryant Park, Upper Terrace at the base of the William Cullen Bryant Statue behind the New York Public Library, New York, NY (212) 768-4242.

Saturday, June 6th

Chelsea

EcoTones Member Mingle: Madison Square Park is hosting EcoTones, an immersive outdoor concert where attendees follow a guided “music trail” through the park, with small ensembles performing original chamber works near the trees and landscapes that inspired them. Beginning at Veteran’s Lawn, the trail concludes on the Oval Lawn with a full-ensemble performance by all 18 musicians. 2:00 p.m. concert, followed by a Member Mingle at 4:00 p.m. Madison Square Park, Veterans Lawn, New York, NY (212) 520-7600.

Downtown

Iowa Vet: Dogs, Cats, Corn, & Murder: Come see the world premiere of this new documentary by Michael Schelp and Bathsheba Monk, where a veterinarian reflects on growing up on an Iowa farm, building an animal hospital in the big city and confronting the upheavals transforming his profession. Each screening will be followed by a live Q&A with executive producer Dr. Alan Younkin. 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street between University Place and 5th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 924-3364.

Sunday, June 7th

Downtown

Walking Tour: Activism on The Lower East Side: Join the Museum at Eldridge Street for a tour centered around the history of activism on the Lower East Side. At the turn of the 20th century, roughly 1.5 million Ashkenazi Jews descended on the neighborhood in search of economic opportunity and religious tolerance. 11:30 p.m. Museum at Eldridge Street, 12 Eldridge Street, New York, NY (212) 219-0302.

Chelsea

Making Moves: Community Art Party: Dance on the High Line to a live DJ lineup with Saint James Joy, move with New Victory Theater, and groove alongside collaborative art activities led by High Line Teaching Artists. Kids and adults alike can enjoy the creative magic—there is something for everyone. 1:00 p.m. High Line at 14th Street, New York, NY (212) 500-6035.

Monday, June 8th

Chelsea

Hannah Selinger + Ej Dickson: ‘Valley of the Moms’: Join the Strand for a release event with James Beard Award-nominated writer Hannah Selinger, discussing her new novel “Valley of the Moms.” Moderating this discussion is senior writer at Wired, Ej Dickson. 7:00 p.m. Strand Book Store’s 3rd floor Rare Book Room, 828 Broadway, New York, NY (212) 473-1452.

Downtown

Creative Writing: Hone your creative writing skills and get helpful feedback from other writers at the Battery Park City Library. This weekly writing session is co-presented by the Battery Park City Authority and led by author and poet Jon Curley. Taking inspiration from life events, attendees will be encouraged to use reflection as a way to enhance their writing styles in any preferred mode. 10:30 a.m. Battery Park City Library, 175 North End Avenue, New York, NY (212) 790-3499.

Tuesday, June 9th

Chelsea

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart: In the history of jazz music, there exists only one bandleader whose legacy continues to resonate through sold-out concerts worldwide, even three decades after his passing -- legendary pianist and bandleader William James “Count” Basie. The Count Basie Orchestra, a living testament to Basie’s enduring influence, thrives under the direction of Scotty Barnhart. 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Birdland Jazz Club, 315 West 44th Street, New York, NY (212) 581-3080.

Downtown

Infinite Jest Book Club: In August, McNally Jackson advertised its new Infinite Jest Book Club, inspired by the David Foster Wallace novel. It sold out in less than five minutes, with hundreds of waitlist requests by the end of the hour. The bookstore decided to host a bigger, more social version of the book club once a month for the next 10 months at its Seaport location. All you have to do is read that month’s pages, reserve a spot, and show up. This month’s meeting will reflect on the first 87 pages of the book. 7:00 p.m. McNally Jackson Books Seaport, 4 Fulton Street, New York, NY bookclubs@mcnallyjackson.com.

Wednesday, June 10th

Chelsea

Live Music - Sean the Cellist: Come to Chelsea Market to hear Sean Grissom, internationally known as “the Cajun Cellist,” who has performed his unique brand of country, Cajun, classical, swing and rock music from the streets and subways of New York City to the concert halls of Europe and the Far East. 12:00 p.m. Chelsea Market, 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY (212) 652-2111.

Downtown

Exhibition Tour: “Untitled” (America). Guided by a Museum docent, explore the works on view in this exhibition. This exhibition features renowned works from the Whitney’s collection alongside recent acquisitions, highlighting key ideas and approaches in American art from 1900 through the early 1980s. 3:00 p.m. Whitney Museum of American Art, 99 Gansevoort Street, New York, NY (212) 570-3600.