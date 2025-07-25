City Lore Museum Stays Put as East Village Landlord Faces $4M Foreclosure

A 40-year-old museum rooted in preservation may have preserved itself amidst an ongoing foreclosure saga.

City Lore, a New York nonprofit with ties to the Smithsonian Institute currently occupies the ground floor of a building whose owner is facing foreclosure lawsuit by a lender that claims he’s defautled on a $4 million mortgage. However, thanks to a clever non-disturbance clause in its lease, the museum board is confident it will be staying put, regardless of who owns the building.

“We don’t think the landlord’s foreclosure is affecting City Lore at all since we have a non-disturbance agreement in our lease,” City Lore Executive Director Steve Zeitlin wrote in an email to Straus Media. “For that reason, I don’t think it amounts to a very interesting story.”

The foreclosure against affordable housing developer Eric Anderson after lender Western Adventist Foundation said he defaulted on millions of dollars in payments. Anderson has failed to deliver on promises, owing millions of dollars in loans and property taxes for 56 E. First Street, according to a lawsuit filed by the foundation.

Western Adventist Foundation alleges that 56 East First Street LLC, controlled by Eric Anderson, defaulted on a $3.5 million loan issued in 2017, according to a foreclosure complaint filed June 4 in Manhattan’s State Supreme Court. An attorney for Western Adventist Foundation did not return a call seeking coment.

The Western Adventist Foundation was founded in 1997 as a non-profit organization affiliated with the Seventh-day Adventist Church to “assist Adventist entities by expertly managing their trust services and planned giving programs,” according to its web site.

”We’re attorneys, administrators and MBA-carrying business professionals with a vision—to be an active part of the mission and ministry of the Seventh-day Adventist Church through the work we do,” according to the web site.

The church foundation may have initially been attracted to Anderson because of his claimed specialization in affordable housing and working with catastrophically injured clients.

But whatever good intentions initially brought them together, the loan appears to have soured several years ago.

Court records state that in December 2020, 56 East First Street LLC and the lender agreed to extend the maturity date of the original 2017 loan to November 1, 2021 but Anderson still failed to repay the loan by that date. The lender now considers the loan to be in default.

Additionally, the suit also reveals Anderson is believed to owe $76,038.46 in outstanding real estate taxes, interest and penalties, as of February 1, 2025. As a result of the above factors, among others, Western Adventist Foundation has requested that the premises be sold at a foreclosure sale. Straus News was unable to reach Anderson for comment.

Eric Anderson did not respond to emails seeking comment but according to his Linkedin profile, he started the Accessible Housing Services in 2006 after starting Rehab USA, a medical supply distributor in the late 1990s. His web site he has been involved in over 1,500 over rehab construction jobs. “Today, I work as a consultant with insurance companies, special needs trust attorneys, and catastrophically injured individuals being discharged into their communities,” according to the profile. He claims to have “assisted in negotiating settlements and completed projects for high-profile clients who have been catastrophically injured in their line of work, including professional hockey players, Indy 500 race car drivers, and Cirque du Soleil performers.”

Despite the uncertainty over the building’s ownership, City Lore is set to remain open and in place. The museum, a cultural nonprofit with ties to the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C., is dedicated to preserving stories, traditions, and folk arts from New York City. The museum celebrates the vibrant culture of the melting pot, featuring oral histories, poetry, neighborhood murals, and immigrant heritage.

The seven-bedroom, six-bath townhouse with a terrace and 6,090 square feet has been listed on Zillow for for nearly seven years. Currently, Anderson’s asking price is $9.9 million, or an estimated $63,540 per month.

The property has only garnered around 900 views and 28 saves on Zillow in the seven years it has been listed, an indicator that Anderson’s nearly $10 million price tag may be somewhat optimistic.