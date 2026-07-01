Climbing Couple Arrested After Proposal Atop Empire State Building

After climbing to the needle of the Empire State building, a daredevil pair seemingly shared a romantic moment, proposing and unfurling a banner calling for peace before being arrested by officials.

The dare devil couple, Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus, took to social media to release photos of their astounding stunt which included a marriage proposal.

According to videos captured by eyewitnesses, the two daredevil climbers scaled the Empire State Building, which rises to just over 1,450 feet, and spent time on the building’s needle before officers arrived at the scene. NYPD confirmed to Straus News that the incident occurred at 12 p.m., July 1 and while specific charges have yet to be released, NYPD did confirm that the couple would be charged shortly.

In photos posted by Nikolau, the two can be seen unfurling a banner which reads: “When the power of love beats the love of power the world knows peace.” The two also shared photos of an engagement ring with Beerkus down on one knee, seemingly proposing on top of the needle.

This is not the pair’s first climbing stunt. On social media, the two are known for their romantic climbs up some of the world’s most famous monuments, including Merdeka 118 in Malaysia (which rises to 2,227 feet and is the second tallest building in the world). The two were featured by Netflix in their own film in 2024 entitled “Skywalkers: A Love Story.”

After the couple posted their stunt, New Yorkers and fans took to social media to respond, with most users celebrating the couple’s apparent engagement and calling the proposal ‘legendary.’

@_inmylibrary_ wrote “We knew it!! It could only be you two ❤️,” while @mark.losco commented “Hope the internet points are worth sitting in a cell.”

The couple is currently waiting for formal charges.