Club Promoter Gets 18 Years-To-Life Sentence for Raping Two Women in Manhattan

A New Jersey resident and serial rapist that worked as a club promoter was sentenced to a jail term of 18 years-to-life on Jan. 29, according to the Manhattan D.A.’s office.

Christopher Macias, 35, was charged with raping two women in separate September 2021 incidents. Both of his victims were young women attending college, and both were reportedly assaulted in Manhattan. A New York State Supreme Court jury formally found him guilty of predatory sexual assault and rape in Nov. 2023.

Prosecutors said that Macias lived in the town of North Bergen, NJ.

The first incident occurred on September 6, 2021. According to prosecutors, Macias took a college freshman out to dinner, giving her the initial impression that they were conducting a business meeting. The two departed the dinner and hopped in Macias’s car. At around 10:30 p.m., he pulled off the side of the FDR Drive and “forcibly raped” the young woman in the vehicle, prosecutors said.

The second incident occurred twelve days later on September 18. This time, Macias targeted a colleague of his, who was also a young woman attending college. She was in her last year of school. After finishing a shift with Macias, they got in his car together. Prosecutors note that at the intersection of Washington Square North and MacDougal St. in Greenwich Village, Macias sexually assaulted the young woman twice. It was approximately 4:57 a.m.

When the violated woman tried to fight Macias off, prosecutors say that he brutally beat her, leading her ears to bleed and her arm to swell.

In a statement accompanying the sentencing, Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg said that “Christopher Macias abused his power as a supervisor to assault two survivors, scarring them with trauma that they face to this day.”

“While we cannot erase what happened, I hope there is some sense of closure knowing Christopher Macias is being held accountable for the brutal crimes he committed,” he added.