Coffee Shop Slasher Indicted; Attempted Labor Day Rapist Caught

The man suspected of viciously slashing a Moka & Co. coffee shop employee on August 20, 2025, Wagner Louis, has been indicted for one count of attempted murder and two counts assault. The horrific incident unfolded at the Yemeni café’s location at 142 W. 34th Street, across the street from Macy’s.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. announced the charges against the 33-year-old Louis on September 12.

“This broad daylight attack is horrifying, and I hope the victim continues to heal from this assault,” said Bragg. “We do not tolerate threats to the safety of workers in Manhattan and will prosecute those who cause hard-working New Yorkers harm.”

As alleged in court documents and statements made on the record, on August 20, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Louis entered Moka & Co.

“Louis went straight to the bathrooms and was visibly agitated when he found the bathroom was occupied. While waiting for the occupant to leave the bathroom, Louis began antagonizing a 50-year-old man who worked at the coffee shop. After a few minutes, Louis attempted to enter the back kitchen area of the coffee shop to urinate inside the sink, to which the employee said no. Eventually, the occupant of the bathroom exited, and the defendant went inside.”

“When Louis exited the bathroom, the employee escorted him outside the store. Louis pushed the employee in the chest multiple times and then spit on him. Seconds into the physical altercation that ensued, Louis took out a sharp object and slashed the victim in the neck. Store employees immediately called the police. Louis entered a nearby car and fled the scene.” He only got about four blocks before he was arrested by cops.

“The victim lost consciousness in the coffee shop and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital where he received two blood transfusions and three layers of stitches in his neck. He has over 19 stitches spanning across 5 to 6 inches on the right side of his neck.”

Louis, who was already facing attempted murder and other charges in Brooklyn, is now being held on Rikers Island without bail.

His next scheduled court date for all his cases is October 15.

Homeless Man Arrested for Labor Day Nail Salon Sex Attack

A suspect has been arrested in the vicious attempted rape at midtown nail salon on Labor Day.

As reported in last week’s Crime Watch the attack happened at approximately 6 p.m. inside a nail salon. Although the shop was closed for the holiday, the door was open a fiend walked in, assaulted the female victim there, grabbing her, throwing her to down, biting her and attempting to pull off her pants and underwear.

It’s since been reported that the victim managed to break free of her attacker’s clutches and hit him with a vacuum cleaner.

On Saturday September 6, cops arrested Joseph Wichard, 35, at a Harlem homeless shelter at 414 West 127th Street. Wichard was charged with Attempted Rape and Sex Abuse, and is presently being held on Rikers Island without bail.

His next scheduled court date is October 7, 2025.