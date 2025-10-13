Colorful Comic Con Draws Over 250,000 Costumed Characters

Despite the rain and limited train service, fans still poured into New York Comic Con, determined not to miss one of the city’s most colorful annual gatherings.

Costumes were soaked, face paint was running, and a few autographs didn’t survive the downpour, but for many, the 19th annual event was worth every soggy step.

From Oct. 9 to 12, attendees—some in revealing costumes, others in leather-clad gear—put their fandom to the test as a nor’easter dumped between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain on the city, according to the NYC official government website.

The Far West Side’s Javits Center isn’t exactly train- or bus-friendly, and many New Yorkers know all too well the treacherous trek from Eleventh Avenue back to the relative civilization of Eighth. Several subway segments weren’t running at all, including Harlem‑148 Street to 96th Street, Inwood‑207 Street to 168 Street, and portions of the L train, according to the MTA.

Multiple lines in Brooklyn and Queens also faced suspensions, such as between Church Avenue and Coney Island‑Stillwell Avenue. To help commuters, the MTA ran numerous free shuttle buses connecting the affected stations.

With the 2025 New York Comic Con peaking at nearly 250,000 fans—an increase of 25 percent from the previous year’s 200,000—it is easy to recognize the gathering not only as NYC’s largest event and the Comic Con brand’s biggest event, but also as the nation’s largest event outside of sports and politics.

For first-time attendees Jose Wong and Jade Cardoza the experience was worth braving the storm.

“This is our first Con here,” Wong said. “We wanted to see what the vibe was, what the environment was like, see if it was everything we had read about before.” He noted that compared with Anime NYC, “It feels bigger. There are more people here. . . . It keeps getting bigger and bigger.”

The pair also embraced the cosplay culture, dressing as Red Hood and Punchline. Wong said, “I’m a fan of Jason Todd’s character.”

Cardoza added, “I just wanted an actual bad female character. Bad character. Purple is my color and I like the character. I really love the look. . . . She’s a proper villain, not victimized like Harley.”

It wouldn’t be Comic Con without comics. This year’s event showcased Marvel, DC, and networks like Paramount and Namco Bandai, but independent creators and studios truly shone through the rainstorm.

New York’s own Darryl “DMC” McDaniels returned to NYCC to highlight his later-career work as a literary advocate, while rapper Redman made his NYCC debut in partnership with Vault Comics to promote his graphic novel Muddy Waters Too, a project that also supports initiatives to improve reading readiness, according to Popverse.

Trey Namo, an auctioneer for PCB Hobby, said New York Comic Con 2025 has been “fantastic.” The booth, which features an eBay live auction for comics, brought together regular buyers and fans alike.

“We have an amazing artist named Josh C. Lyman. He did our brand-new Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees—if you like horror books, it’s a really fun and spooky series,” Namo said. He added that PCB Hobby also auctions rare items, including a Batman #1 with legend Frank Miller.

A veteran of NYCC for five years, Namo said this was his first time participating with PCB Hobby. Comparing New York Comic Con with other conventions, he said, “I’m a little biased. I’m from Florida, so Megacon Orlando is definitely my favorite Con. . . . But I would probably put New York in the top three, maybe even on the Mount Rushmore of Cons, along with San Diego Comic Con and Heroes Con in Charlotte.”